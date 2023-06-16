Buyers are becoming far more educated when it comes to the materials and craftsmanship behind a luxury project, says Hunter Milborne, president and chief executive officer of the Milborne Group, the sales and marketing company behind No. 7 Dale.
“It’s a really sophisticated buyer group,” he says. “They’ll know the difference between a Dada kitchen from Italy and one that’s local, for example. It just looks amazing, really high design.”
There are 10 suites remaining for sale (prices are between $6.8-million and just under $17.5-million) in the 26-suite, four-storey luxury boutique property that overlooks Rosedale Valley in Toronto and was designed by architect Siamak Hariri.
They’re a good buy, adds Milborne, because with increases in hard and soft costs across the board – but developer margins staying the same – the next round of uber-luxe projects like No. 7 Dale in such neighbourhoods as Yorkville or on Bloor Street are going to be more expensive, likely between $2,500 and $4,500 per square foot.
A high level of quality and detail is very much behind the design of projects like No. 7 Dale, adds Josh Shteiman, vice-president of development operations at Platinum Vista, the developer of No. 7 Dale.
“All of the materials here are extremely rich,” he says. Thin, sleek bricks on the exterior come from Denmark and cost $5 per brick, whereas most bricks are typically 50 cents each. The floor-to-ceiling window systems are from Belgium. The project also features interior, trimless pot lights, bronze elements throughout, an infinity-edge water feature near the entrance clad in black granite, and crust-faced and smooth-faced natural Algonquin limestone on the exterior. A building like this one is what you would see in Switzerland or the United Kingdom, adds Shteiman.
Ultimate luxury and comfort are the objectives and are seen through such features as the double-herringbone pattern flooring and the heated, solid marble slab floors and walls in the bathroom, both of which are more difficult to install. There are also Dada kitchens and Molteni closets from Italy: No. 7 Dale is the first project in Canada that is exclusively being outfitted with Dada and Molteni systems, which are typically only seen in homes in such cities as San Francisco, New York, Dubai and Hong Kong.
“There’s no reason to upgrade your unit because everything is already an upgrade,” Shteiman says. “Not all trades can accomplish this level of craftsmanship. People come here and it really becomes a wow factor. Certainly the discerning buyer will know the quality and understand. But not everyone knows the full story [behind the materials and craftsmanship]. Some of our buyers come from custom homes – they appreciate this because they have done it themselves. We have 26 custom homes under one roof – that’s how we are treating it here.”
A similar example of meticulous finishes is on Manning Avenue in Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods. Reza Baharivand, president of Gabion Developments, says his company’s 321 Manning Ave. project represents a new direction in Toronto in materials, design, efficiency and functionality in a home. The four bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom, 3,655-square-foot contemporary single-family home pops out as a dramatic contrast to the older homes that line the street. The Manning Avenue house was initially a one-and-a-half storey older home that was stripped down to the foundation walls and rebuilt at a little over 100 per cent density. The homeowners decided to sell it, opting for a larger home for themselves.
Buyers are becoming more sophisticated, Baharivand says. For those who would purchase a home like 321 Manning Ave., listed for $4,395,000, this would be their third, fourth or fifth home so buyers in this bracket would know a lot about luxury properties. He says Gabion Developments has a variety of clients – from those who want to renovate their home or refinish their interior to investors looking to build a new home or do a full renovation to sell.
Toronto is in the early stages of evolution when it comes to buyer sophistication from a luxury home building perspective, Baharivand says.
“If you compare Canada as a whole to a market like Australia, what they do there is way ahead of us,” he says. “They do some significantly beautiful work. In the very high end of the market people pay handsomely for [materials]. But when you look at the mid-range, which is the biggest span of the market, all people want is something new and fresh, and builders are capitalizing on that. [The builder] just wants to maximize their profit.”
Kayla Mallard, a design consultant with Baeumler Quality Construction, also says buyers are much more sophisticated now, pointing to popular television channels like HGTV and the Instagram and Pinterest feeds of designers and contractors as sources for people to educate themselves. “We find that clients know what they want or they want us to help guide them from start to finish,” she says.
Maison 77 Clarendon, a five-storey, boutique condo project from Menkes Developments Ltd. that is located in Toronto’s South Forest Hill, allows buyers to create exactly the spaces they are seeking.
“One of the most outstanding aspects of 77 Clarendon is the incredible opportunity for purchasers to choose from a carefully curated array of customized finishes and materials,” says Janice Fox, broker of record at Hazelton Real Estate Inc., which is overseeing sales for the project. “This provides for a truly bespoke-designed home – such a luxury in the condominium world.”
Baharivand says that education plays a large role in the process. “I can tell you that whenever we do a project for a client and we offer something more sophisticated or higher end initially because they don’t know much about it, they say no or they resist. But when we start educating them on why this is different, unique, why over time they are not going to have to pay money to maintain something, and why they are paying more, I would say 80 per cent of the time they agree to it.”
