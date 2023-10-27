The neighbourhood in which a home is located defines a luxury lifestyle as much as the home itself. For luxury condominium developers – in many cases targeting people who are downsizing from larger, single-family homes in such places as the Rosedale neighbourhood of Toronto – the characteristics of the wide variety of the city’s unique neighbourhoods are a key selling point.
The flipside to that, developers say, is that it’s up to them to build projects that, from a design perspective, fit seamlessly into the neighbourhoods in which they are based.
“We agonize the details from the perspective of a tenant in our buildings,” says Mitchell Abrahams, president of The Benvenuto Group, “mostly in terms of the design.”
The buildings he is referring to are three of the firm’s Toronto projects: Aberdeen On The Kingsway, located just north of Dundas Street West off Royal York Road, with more than 500 rental suites; The Whitney On Redpath, located just south of Eglinton Avenue East, west of Mount Pleasant Road, also with more than 500 rental units; and Monza, a luxury condominium project just south of St. Clair Avenue West at the crossroads of the four neighbourhoods of Corso Italia, Regal Heights, Hillcrest Village and Wychwood Heights.
“You want to fit in and you also want people to come home and feel proud of what they’re coming home to,” he says. “That comes down to the materials and the design of the outside of our building. With The Whitney, we’re not a glass tower. We tried to be respectful of the neighbourhood. You look at the high-quality materials on the lower three floors of the building, a base that communicates with the single-family home neighbourhood across the street. We’re not just a new tower overpowering the site, but something that fits in well and speaks to our neighbours.”
The location of One Roxborough West – a 12-storey, mixed-use boutique condominium project – played a big role in the design strategy, says Jordan Morassutti, co-founder of Toronto-based, luxury real estate developer North Drive Investments Inc. One Roxborough West will be situated on Roxborough Street West in Summerhill, right off Yonge Street and steps from the bustle of Yorkville, a neighbourhood that is known for the character of smaller mom-and-pop retail shops.
The project’s architect, Trevor Wallace of Reflect Architecture, has said they specifically focused on the “dichotomy” between the energy and bustle of urban living and the neighbourhood, which has historical, single-family homes and some of the prettiest tree-lined streets in the city.
“To honour the distinctive address we opted for a contextually responsive design that marries the tree-lined, residential neighbourhood with the cosmopolitan high street,” Morassutti says. “The duality of the high street and home became the drumbeat of the project. One Roxborough West is unapologetically urban, done at an intimate scale [with just 27 suites]. The building merges the space and privacy of a Rosedale home with the lock-and-go convenience of a condominium and the services of hotel.”
For Abrahams, each of the neighbourhoods their three projects are located in are distinct in terms of their personality and features.
Aberdeen is one of those “gems” in the west end of the city, he says. One of the great features of Toronto overall is the amount of parks, ravines and treescapes that dominate the city core. Despite the volume of ongoing construction, Toronto is no concrete jungle. The amount of green space around Aberdeen includes the Humber River, golf courses, and walking trails and parks.
“People who live in that part of the town are very proud and love where they live,” he says.
The market for purpose-built rentals is changing, with more projects popping up. For a long time, young professionals or empty nesters who wanted to rent and stay in downtown neighbourhoods either had to move into older rentals, which didn’t have many of the services and utilities they aspired to in a new condo, or they had to buy or rent a condo suite.
Benvenuto tore down the five low-rise apartment buildings on the site and replaced them with a new luxury rental building and luxury condominium building, near shopping, private schools, local restaurants and services.
“We’re attracting people who live in that neighbourhood, but there are also a lot of people who left the city to raise their families in Burlington, Oakville and Mississauga. The kids have grown up, are living downtown, and those people want to be closer to the kids and grandchildren,” he says.
The site for The Whitney was chosen because it offered the best of parts of this midtown neighbourhood, including the hum of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue West and the fitness clubs, restaurants, bars, shops and movie theatres nearby, as well as the quieter neighbourhood just south, near Mount Pleasant Road, which is ideal for walks and is more eclectic, with smaller restaurants and shops.
“We liked that ability to cater to both those lifestyles on one site,” Abrahams says.
“You can shift gears when you want to. There are always new people and new shops coming to the neighbourhood.
“When you go up the rooftop pool, or with any of the south-facing apartments, it’s complete green scape all the way through downtown Toronto,” Abrahams says.
The family-oriented neighbourhood where Monza is based is more about walkability, Abrahams says.
“As prices of homes in Forest Hill and Cedarvale and those surrounding affluent neighbourhoods have increased, a lot of young families have looked to the north and south streets of St. Clair [Avenue West], from Bathurst to Dufferin [streets],” he says.
The boutiques, restaurants, fitness facilities and numerous coffee shops have contributed to an area teeming with young families out for strolls or walking the dog who are “living a very European-type of lifestyle, where if you decided at four in the afternoon that you want to go your favorite fishmonger or meat shop or vegetable market so you can cook a gourmet meal, you can do that,” he adds.
Artscape Wychwood Barns is a particular drawing card for that neighbourhood as well. This urban renewal project has been turned into an organic farmers market and features culture, art, a theatre, outdoor volleyball area and a children’s splashpad.
“It’s a hub for what is an interesting and vibrant neighbourhood,” Abrahams says.
Pouyan Safapour, president of Devron Developments, says the richness in architecture, heritage and green spaces is a draw for people looking at the neighbourhood just south of Adelaide Street West in which Devron’s 101 Spadina will be based.
Clarence Square park, St. Andrews Playground, Tower Building and Balfour Building are all features of the area, along with the neighbourhood amenities and Garment District staples that add richness to the lifestyle, which is quite different from many parts of Toronto’s core.
“What’s particularly unique about this area is the height transition zone,” Safapour says.
“Spadina is essentially a border with the dense, high-rise part of the core to its east, and a low- to mid-rise part of Toronto to its west. This is a very unique circumstance as the views from 101 Spadina will be protected in most directions. This, coupled with the heritage protection designations that restrict future residential development, make 101 Spadina a one-of-a-kind property in the area.
“Given the rich existing character of Spadina, rather than erecting a typical glass condo, we designed 101 Spadina with a contemporary brick and stone facade with an art deco soul, which will exist in respectful harmony with the beautiful 100-year-old architectural buildings on Spadina Avenue, while having its own modern character and personality.”
Arcadia District, a new master-planned project by the development arm of EllisDon Developments, is an ambitious four-tower project steps from Bloor Street and Kipling Avenue in the heart of Etobicoke.
Christopher Smith, vice-president at EllisDon Developments, says the neighbourhood there is undergoing a remarkable transformation, becoming a thriving hub that’s a short distance from the downtown core.
This area of Toronto has been designated as one of Ontario’s Urban Growth Centres due to the location’s ability to support major transit infrastructure, attract mixed-use development, and accommodate a significant share of population and employment growth, making it a key area for economic vitality.
The new Etobicoke Civic Centre at 3755 Bloor St. W. will provide a wide range of new public facilities, including a new civic square that will extend the park network there, a new public library, new community recreation centre and non-profit daycare, all of which are pedestrian friendly.
“Arcadia District will be one of the first developments to launch in the area in a lineup of a combined 25,000-plus units already submitted for development,” he says.
“There is no other area in the City of Toronto that has a multimodal transit hub, direct connections to the GTA’s three biggest employment hubs, open space slated for development and major public investment. Etobicoke City Centre will be unrecognizable in 10 years.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.