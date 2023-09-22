What makes the Maison 77 Clarendon boutique Toronto condominium project from Menkes Developments Ltd., really stand out is its seamless integration with the homes in prestigious South Hill, a neighbourhood that is marked by its quiet, tree-lined streets, ravines and walking trails.
Construction is already well under way at Maison 77 Clarendon, which will house just 15 private residences in an intimate building that its architect, Richard Wengle, has said will be classical and tailored, formal but not fussy. The architectural inspiration comes from pre-war New York architecture, featuring a limestone exterior, mullion windows, mansard roof, high ceilings, arched doorways, decorative mouldings and hardwood floors.
Although nestled in a leafy enclave, the building is close to the energy of urban life and nearby retail shops, restaurants and bars, and subways. Maison 77 Clarendon is ideal for discerning buyers, particularly those rightsizing from large single-family homes, who are looking for a similar amount of space but with the kind of white-glove amenities they would find in a luxury hotel.
Services at Maison 77 Clarendon will include a 24-hour executive concierge, valet parking and doorman/porter. There’s a bar and dining area with catering kitchen, a fully equipped gym and health spa, yoga studio and even a countercurrent or “endless” swimming pool.
The premium penthouse
With just a handful of residences in the project left for sale, the release of the lavish, 5,913-square-foot penthouse is the final statement maker of the entire project. The penthouse is a rare opportunity for the buyer who is searching for something truly exceptional.
This particular penthouse features two bedrooms. The primary bedroom retreat features separate his and her ensuites and walk-in closets, including a dedicated “purse and shoe” area in her closet. There is also a media room/den, library, family room, spacious living room, and a kitchen and breakfast area that measures 22 feet by 18.5 feet.
The size of the penthouse’s interior, plus ample outdoor space that includes two balconies and a show-stopping 4,000-square-foot rooftop terrace makes it unique compared to other luxury real estate offerings in Toronto, says Janice Fox, broker of record for Hazelton Real Estate Inc., which is heading up sales for the project.
Award-winning Toronto firm Powell & Bonnell is overseeing the interior design at Maison 77 Clarendon. The building interiors exhibit a contemporary take on yesterday’s classic styles. However, since the project is still under construction, the buyer for the newly listed penthouse will have the freedom to customize their home if there’s something specific in the floor plan or finishes they are seeking. It’s rare to have a building that allows this level of customization, adds Fox.
The ability to custom design extends to the rooftop space, which is accessible by private elevator or stairs and offers views over the treelines of the CN Tower and Lake Ontario.
“You basically have almost half of the roof of the building as outdoor space,” Fox says. “So it’s perfect for people worried about giving up a backyard. You can do anything out there. You can build a large outdoor kitchen, you can add a gas fireplace, seating areas, a putting green – whatever you think that you want to do outside. You can sit around a firepit at night, having a drink, with a direct view of the lake.”
Maison 77 Clarendon sits at the corner of Clarendon Avenue and Russell Hill Road in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Spadina Road, and is on the top of a ridge that looks down at Roycroft Park Lands and Nordheimer Ravine. The project is just northeast of Casa Loma. A quiet, narrow road winds lazily down a steep hill.
The street-level grandeur of the building starts with the two-storey lobby, adjacent residents’ lounge with marble concierge desk and custom artwork throughout. Wengle says he aimed for a sense of design balance and juxtaposed two styles: classical off Clarendon Avenue but more contemporary facing the ravine, featuring more glass to capture views.
“We were discerning in how we planned this building,” Fox says.
During the initial planning stage of this project, the architect, interior designer, sales team, marketing team and developers came together for a brainstorming session to envision the possibilities.
“We talked about what we thought would be the most requested in terms of size and amenities, the look, style, feeling, the mix of the building, what we thought people would want based on requests we’ve had over the years for luxury. Remember, Menkes built The Four Seasons [Hotel and Private Residences].”
The penthouse represents the peak of Maison 77 Clarendon, a rare opportunity for someone to purchase a one-of-a-kind residence, Fox adds.
“You’re buying in here because you want to be part of an exclusive private estate, where the amenities are designed for the owner.”
This content was produced by Globe Content Studio and Menkes Developments Ltd. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved in its creation.