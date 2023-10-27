One of the things Eric McClelland, principal designer at Fleur-de-lis Interior Design, is noticing lately is a transitioning away from overt flashiness and showiness when it comes to interior design of luxury homes.
“Quiet luxury” is a term McClelland is hearing more of, where high-quality materials, craftmanship and attention to detail become the cornerstone of design, not extravagant displays of loud opulence. Understated elegance and subtlety trump all else.
“I think that the aspirational goal of a client is no longer to live like a king and queen,” he says. “We went through that plateau phase where if you’d made it your kitchen looked like Versailles. Everything was very over the top – carved and traditional.”
Keeping kitchens like that clean was no easy task, for one.
“When we’re acting as an advisor, looking at how to build things that last, then I think quiet luxury is definitely a good approach,” McClelland says.
“That needs to happen in your woods, marbles, tiles, colour palette. I think there’s a sustainability as well as a long-range concept of design that needs to get through a little more [with clients]. I know we try to do it so that projects will last 20 to 30 years, and not look dated. There’s a responsibility of the designer to guide the client in a more timeless decision-making path and that’s hard to do because trends are trends and people want to follow the trends.”
Design is harking back to the 1980s, as modern design in general is making a comeback, McClelland adds.
“That’s when things were very clean, very flat, modern in a simple quiet way,” he says.
“No trims, no moldings, just very flat-panelled millwork. Then maybe it’s all about the woods, maybe it’s done in sycamore, or burled walnut, or flat-cut oak, so that it’s very discreet.”
Jordan Morassutti, co-founder of North Drive Investments Inc., a Toronto-based luxury real estate developer, says quiet luxury will be the theme for their new One Roxborough West, a 12-storey, mixed-use boutique condominium project to be situated on Roxborough Street West in Summerhill, right off Yonge Street.
“One Roxborough West is for those with a desire for things carefully considered,” he says. “It’s not a design that tries too hard to convince you of its worth. The quiet confidence and nuanced details make it stand out.”
Function-forward living, delivered with a globally sophisticated aesthetic, is what they are planning with One Roxborough West. North Drive is the developer behind two other newer low-rise luxury boutique projects in the downtown: 10 Prince Arthur and 36 Birch.
“One of the finest compliments I receive is when someone comes across a North Drive building and immediately knows it’s a North Drive building, not because it looks like something else we’ve developed, but there’s an appreciation for the scale, materials and contextual fit that requires significant time and attention,” Morassutti says.
The objective is to marry the space and privacy of a Rosedale home with the lock-and-go convenience and services of a luxury hotel. So, there will be generously proportioned foyers through large double-door libraries, with views of the skyline or Ramsden Park, art walls, expansive ensuites, flat ceilings without bulk heads, integrated curtain walls, walk-in pantries and appliance closets to keep the kitchen countertops free of the espresso machine, toaster or blender, full-sized laundry rooms, and plenty of closet and storage space. The project will focus on personalized spaces that speak more to simplicity and understatement.
“This project is more about comfort and facilitating daily living than the concept of creating a museum-like home,” Morassutti says. “It’s the materiality, it’s more about the organization of spaces, done in a really thoughtful manner.”
The lion’s share of spaces where the owner will be living on a daily basis have been placed up against the glazing, flooding the space with natural light – replicating the feeling of being in a hotel – and more utilitarian functions are buried in the back of the suite. Buyers will have the ability to put in an ensuite wellness room or a library.
High-end luxury design heading into fall and winter speaks to a harmonious blend of meticulous millwork and the “enduring allure” of natural marble, creating spaces that epitomize timeless beauty and comfort, says Jude Kamal, registered interior designer and founder of Sansa Interiors in Toronto.
“It is more of an all-year-round way of design and that is embracing opulence through high-end millwork and exquisite allure of natural marble,” she says.
“As the weather gets cooler and temperature drops, an interior space slowly evolves to provide a sense of warmth, comfort and sophistication.”
Pouyan Safapour, president of Devron Developments, says the interiors of The Winslow, the company’s landmark residence near Lawrence Park in Toronto, with 60 suites, are timeless and subtle, warm and inviting, and do not follow any design trend.
“That is at the centre of ‘quiet luxury’,” he says.
“We believe quiet luxury is a response to an evolution of people’s decision-making, realizing that externally focused ‘luxury’ does not bring about sustaining comfort and happiness. Those gravitating to quiet luxury value privacy and legacy. They are individuals who are able to afford any place in the city but choose something that they feel aligns with their values and what they stand for.”
Safapour says typical luxury is more about external validation, whereas quiet luxury tends to be driven by internal validation, “of one’s own value system.”
In his view, ultimate luxury is thoughtfulness, and if exercised genuinely will result in quality and comfort.
“Quiet luxury for us represents homes that are designed and built so thoughtfully that they are cherished for generations,” he says. “The Winslow is a great example of this, where we thoughtfully and consistently put quality and comfort first, with spacious units, quality finishes, building performance and timeless design that ages gracefully. We believe you have to be thoughtful about every little detail.”
Creating high-quality, timeless architecture is also important. Devron went with design architect David Winterton of ERA Architects, who was previously at Robert AM Stern Architects (RAMSA) in New York. The company’s upcoming 101 Spadina project in Toronto features a timeless brick and stone architectural design in collaboration with Audax Architecture.
Luxury is defined by comfortable living and ease of mind. Safapour says that’s why they focused on the engineering of the building’s systems at The Winslow in a way that maximizes quality of life, so they created additional noise insulation in adjoining walls, ceilings and floors, waterproofing systems and leak detection to seal all wet rooms to avoid the impact of a leak into another suite, and top-of-the-line HVAC and humidifier systems, as well as a water filtration system.
