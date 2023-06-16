Economic uncertainties have tapered demand for recreational properties across the country, according to a Re/Max study.
Still, Re/Max brokers expect the national average sale price in this segment to rise 0.9 per cent in 2023, with retirees (82 per cent), families (68 per cent) and couples (55 per cent) being the top three consumer segments leading activity in the market.
In Ontario, a majority of recreational markets (73 per cent) are in “balanced conditions,” according to the study. Market activity in Ontario is being driven by Gen X buyers, specifically families and retirees.
Prices are expected to rise in Muskoka, Haliburton and Prince Edward County (2 per cent), Peterborough and the Kawarthas (4 per cent), Greater Sudbury, Manitoulin and French River (5 per cent) and Lake Simcoe (5.8 per cent).
However, prices are expected to decline in Rideau Lakes (1 per cent), Southern Georgian Bay (1.5 per cent), Kenora and Lake-of-the-Woods (6.5 per cent) and Bruce Peninsula and Sauble Beach (11.5 per cent).
On the luxury recreational property front, younger families are benefiting from intergenerational wealth transfer, which is underway, and boosting the market.
“The GTA luxury vacation home market continues to appeal to affluent buyers, not only those seeking a secondary vacation home, but those who are now able to live and work remotely in a full- or part-time capacity,” says Don Kottick, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. “Right now, those areas that are considered iconic recreational destinations for the region, including Muskoka, Niagara-on-the-Lake and Prince Edward County, have seen sales activity stabilize at higher levels, even though new supply has not materialized this spring.”
Kottick also points to Collingwood, Creemore, Caledon, Huntsville and Paris as other areas experiencing solid demand.
“Much of the demand that we are seeing is from within the province, largely from retirees, but also from younger families,” he says. “This next generation is now investing in a recreational property to enjoy today and as an investment for the future.”
Michael Kalles, president of Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., says their clients are seeking out Florida more.
“It’s just so convenient and offers everything most of our clients need,” he says. “Through our global referral network, we have helped facilitate many sales across the state. There is just such demand in Toronto for amenity-rich, newly built communities that promote a year-round outdoor and active lifestyle. With easy access to water, golf, restaurants, shopping and entertainment, Florida has it in spades.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.