It’s not responsible for real estate developers to be building irresponsibly, says Trevor Wallace, principal at Reflect Architecture.
“It needs to be all of our interests because it’s going to be all of our futures,” says Wallace, who is the architect behind One Roxborough West, a 12-storey, mixed-use boutique condominium to be situated on Roxborough Street West in Toronto’s Summerhill neighbourhood.
“I think every architect in every design has a huge responsibility today … to be designing intelligently around sustainability.”
Using recycled materials in buildings is important, but Wallace says sustainability goes far beyond that and includes such things as construction materials that are not toxic to the environment, considers how large to make buildings in terms of what they need to house and to not overbuild, ensures appropriate solar shading and designs for power grid interruptions in the future and for much more dynamic climate circumstances.
“There are so many facets that need to be focused on,” Wallace adds.
Clients increasingly have an appetite for these considerations, despite green premiums. Net-zero homes, which produce as much clean energy as they consume, are a priority for more homeowners who are looking to minimize their home’s environmental footprint.
A study released by Re/Max in June pointed to just how much of a priority sustainable buildings are for Canadians: 80 per cent say having a “green home” is important to them, up from 71 per cent in 2020, as concerns over climate change grow, along with increases in energy costs.
Health and wellness is another reason why Canadians are choosing sustainable homes. They are seeking improved air quality, reduced exposure to harmful chemicals, and as much natural light as possible, thereby reducing the need for artificial lighting and heating.
Popular requests from buyers now, according to the study, are the use of sustainable materials, energy-efficient appliances and fixtures such as LED light bulbs, low-flow toilets and Energy Star-certified appliances that reduce energy and water usage.
The surroundings of a building are important as well. At One Roxborough West, the south and west facades benefit from the shading provided by homes and trees of the neighbourhood, and the retention of mature trees on the site. Wallace calls it a “green carpet” of the neighbourhood that rolls itself off the building.
Jordan Morassutti, co-founder of North Drive Investments Inc., the Toronto-based luxury real estate developer behind One Roxborough West, says responsible luxury all starts with a high-quality building envelope, which responds to the demands of the buyer.
As developers like North Drive move from one project to another, they have the advantage of being able to take in direct, timely feedback from luxury home buyers on what their priorities are in a home. As a result, one of the things being done at One Roxborough West is taking gas out of the suites.
“We anticipate Toronto will follow suit” with a ban on gas appliances, he says. “So we’re trying to be a first mover.”
Another development dedicated to this kind of green thinking is Arcadia District, a new master-planned, four-tower project by the development arm of EllisDon Developments that is just steps from Bloor Street and Kipling Avenue in Etobicoke. The company has committed to science-based emission targets and has a dedicated Sustainable Buildings Division, which is working to measure, manage and reduce our carbon footprint.
“The end goal is zero emissions in everything we build,” says Christopher Smith, vice-president at EllisDon Developments.
“Arcadia District will be no different.”
EllisDon Developments has deployed 3-D modelling technology, which gives a digital representation of the construction environment to ensure its buildings are constructed sustainably.
“It’s about maximizing efficiency in design and execution, reducing waste and ultimately contributing to a greener future,” he adds.
The company is also exploring geothermal exchange systems, a new approach that harnesses the Earth’s natural energy to power buildings. Smith says they utilize deep wells below the Earth surface where they circulate fluid as an energy battery. In the winter the fluid absorbs heat from the Earth to warm the building, and in summer excess heat from the building is transferred to the ground, dissipated through the wells, which creates a cooling effect.
“It’s a harmonious synergy with the environment, reducing energy consumption and minimizing our carbon footprint,” he says. “Our commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, coupled with innovative and eco-conscious methods, will make Arcadia District a great example of responsible development.”
Pouyan Safapour, president of Devron Developments, the company that is building the new 101 Spadina luxury condominium project just south of Toronto’s Adelaide Street West, says Devron is also seeing the trend now of individuals who can afford any place in the city, but choose something that they feel aligns with their values and what they stand for.
“At 101 Spadina, homeowners will access elevated, in-suite features called building sciences, from heightened sound insulation to leak detection and increased lighting,” he says.
“Alongside building sciences, 101 Spadina will offer benefits through geothermal heating and cooling that reduces carbon emissions, limits the exposure of the building to the carbon tax, and provides access to year-round, low-carbon heating and cooling.
“This is coupled with a solid brick and stone envelope that reduces the total heat loss, meaning improved building performance and lower energy consumption.” Pressure-sealed doors reduce air transfer from the corridor to inside each suite and fresh air comes from a personal ventilation system located within the suite.
The ravines, parks, walking trails and the extensive tree canopy that extends across much of Toronto also give developers looking to build sustainably an advantage.
“That’s a defining feature,” Morassutti says. Urban communities within the city core are complemented with the ravine system.
“I think they go hand in glove.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.