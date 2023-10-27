There are many factors that go into determining interior design trends of the day. Unique, innovative concepts that emerge from popular international shows such as the Toronto Interior Design Show, Maison&Objet in Paris, or the Architectural Digest Design Show in New York are frequent sources of what will trend in design. Economic, cultural and societal shifts, such as the impact of a global pandemic, or such issues as sustainability or what’s circulating on social media platforms and television shows are other places to see designs that are generating buzz.
Sometimes trends will come out of collaborations among architects, designers and big brands: For example, French industrial architect and designer Philippe Starck collaborated with Janus et Cie, an outdoor furniture company, to introduce a range of dining and lounge furniture.
Design professionals are on the front line when it comes to shaping trends that flow into the mainstream, but so is input that comes from home buyers, many of whom want to be more involved in the design of their luxury home, says Toronto’s Eric McClelland, principal designer at Fleur-de-lis Interior Design Inc.
“It is a difficult thing to do to guide clients away from trends and keep them on a timeless journey of construction and then add features that are trendy and current,” he says.
“Things like wall sconces in a bathroom and hardware, those are easily changed. So if you get 10 years out of them, and you then decide that you want to change all of your brass hardware to stainless, it’s not such a big deal. But then your integrated shower system that cost $15,000 that you have to rip all the marble out to get to if you change it, that’s a whole different story.”
That’s why a discussion about interior design trends is a constantly shifting one. It pays for people to enlist the advice of professionals or invest time themselves to research what is actually being talked about, ideally building in a solid design foundation with the flexibility of adding trendier elements, as McClelland suggests. For example, brass was a big trend just a year ago, but is now on its way out, he adds.
Elements that are trending well for this fall and winter, according to Red Barrinuevo, principal designer at Redesign4More, who also appears on HGTV Canada’s Hot Market series, are:
- Warm and deep tones, such as ruby reds and earthy crimsons, which make a bold statement by enveloping a room with instant warmth and comfort. Decorating and accessorizing with warm browns, honey and terra cotta are popular as well, Barrinuevo says. “Sage green is another colour that carries through from summer to fall and winter,” he says. “Darker greens paired with lighter, earthy colours and warmer textures make a space feel cozier. It offers a sense of calm and tranquility.”
- Vintage pieces
- Strong pops of bright colours and bold patterns, which hark back to the 1970s era.
- Abstract patterns
- Heritage patterns. “I’m seeing spaces that once might have been left plain being wallpapered or layered with curtains in heritage motifs, bringing an authentic period feel and a wonderful sense of history to traditional homes,” Barrinuevo says. “You will see a lot of these heritage patterns through wallpapers, and fabrics. It works well stepping into the fall season.”
- Natural finishes. Combining a variety of natural materials is still trending, Barrinuevo adds, especially as we all head into the fall season, creating a fresh interior. Think rich walnuts and soothing oaks, which can introduce a warm, cozy environment to contrast with the outside cold. Natural materials such as jute, rattan and natural stones are fresh as well.
- Wall-to-ceiling colour. “This is my personal favourite,” he says. “In fact, we did this to one of our most recent design projects. Matching your ceiling colour to your walls, especially if they are a warm, cozy shade, will enhance a room’s coziness by creating the appearance of a lowered ceiling, which can be particularly important in fall when airy rooms can suddenly feel cold.”
- Statement rugs
- High-end craftmanship within a space, which includes the use of natural materials such as marble, can bring people closer to nature and make a statement, says Jude Kamal, a registered interior designer and the founder of Sansa Interiors in Toronto.
“As the weather gets cooler and the temperature drops, an interior space slowly evolves to provide a sense of warmth, comfort and sophistication,” she says. Marble countertops, fireplace surrounds and accents can provide a sense of grandeur while offering a tactile connection to Earth’s beauty.
“Fall and winter trends in luxury properties are a harmonious blend of meticulous millwork and the enduring allure of natural marble, creating spaces that epitomize timeless beauty and comfort,” Kamal adds.
One area of the home that is seeing increasing design attention paid to it is the garage, says Jane Lockhart, principal at Jane Lockhart Design and an award-winning interior designer and television personality (Colour Confidential on W Network, as well as CTV’s The Marilyn Denis Show and Citytv’s CityLine).
“The garage has turned out to be the new frontier in luxury spaces,” she says, adding she’s seeing such things as indoor car wash bays, heated epoxy floors and LED lighting embedded in the ceiling. As well, people are including televisions and seating areas in the garage, with a viewing window or glass wall from a lower-level lounge area.
“Ultimately, the residential garage has the heavy-duty job as an interior luxury feature showcasing a fantastic car collection, rather than the dusty spaces from the past with wooden shelves and random storage bins,” Lockhart says.
Technology is also serving as the catalyst for new design spaces. Lockhart says she is seeing more golf simulators in homes, allowing golfers take shots at electronic screens that feature any course in the world. There are simulators for other sports, such as soccer, as well.
“Statement fireplaces define great rooms today, with the addition of heat management systems to now accommodate large-scale TVs or audio equipment without damage,” she says.
And the advancements in smart technology for the home that have become popular over the past few years, which can control sound, lighting, appliances, security and window coverings through phone apps from anywhere in the world the owner happens to be, show no signs of abating.
