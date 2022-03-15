Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

226 Pelham Rd., St. Catharines, Ont.

Asking price: $399,900 (November, 2021)

Selling price: $550,000 (December, 2021)

Previous selling price: $375,000 (December, 2020)

Taxes: $3,182 (2021)

Days on the market: 11

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc

The action

This duplex in St. Catharines, Ont., 20 kilometres west of Niagara Falls, was purchased and extensively renovated over the space of a year, then put back on the market. More than 20 prospective buyers toured the finished product and eight put forward offers in mid-December, with the winning bidder paying $150,100 over the asking price.

“St. Catharines is still quite affordable,” said agent Michael St. Jean. “There are not may places you can buy a duplex anywhere along the highway or lake any more for $550,000.”

“And it was fully remodelled with two nice separate units, and the garage was also special since a lot of homes don’t have garages.”

What they got

The original two-storey house on this 43-foot-by-105-foot lot down the street from Twelve Mile Creek was built about 60 years ago. The property has been expanded and updated numerous times, with the most recent owners refinishing the interior and installing new windows and appliances.

The ground-floor unit has three bedrooms, a kitchen and two entertaining areas.

The upper unit has one bedroom, kitchen and living room.

The agent’s take

“Most of the major nuts and bolts were updated, and cosmetically, everything was completely done, like the bathrooms, floors and trims,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“Whoever bought that could also put another unit in the basement if they finished that.”

Attractions nearby added to the property’s charm. “There’s a nice green space and a river that runs by on the other side of the road,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“So, it’s like a minute away from the trails along Twelve Mile Creek, which is nice.”

