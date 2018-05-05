 Skip to main content

A 17-room semi in Westmount sells a touch under asking

A 17-room semi in Westmount sells a touch under asking

Bertrand Marotte
Montreal
After the first offer fell through, the house was relisted, sparking a bidding war.

68 Forden Crescent, Montreal

Listing price: $2.8-million

Selling price: $2.7-million

Days on the market: 7

Taxes.: $19,955

Listing agent: Marie Sicotte, Groupe Sutton Centre-Ouest affiliated with Barnes International

What they got

A 17-room semi-detached house built in 1927 on some of the most exclusive turf in Westmount. The very quiet street is located on the former property of a sprawling estate, circa 1830, owned by prosperous Scotsman Charles Bowman, for whom the town of Bowmanville, Ont., is named. Among famous former residents in the neighbourhood are Brian and Mila Mulroney. “This area, developed mostly between 1908 and 1928, remains one of the most select and desirable ones in the City,” the municipality’s website says.

The action

A young family returning from work-related residence in Europe purchased the home.

The five-bedroom greystone residence underwent extensive renovation for more than a year before being put up for sale, agent Marie Sicotte said. Westmount’s strict renovation bylaws meant that city approval was needed for the new triple-glazed windows; the leaded panes inside had to be preserved. The house was empty when it was put on show, so there was staging in the living room, dining room and kitchen. “There were four offers in the first week. The first offer fell through and, when we relisted it, there was a bidding war,” Ms. Sicotte said. A young family returning from work-related residence in Europe purchased it. “The price it went for is a reflection of the renovation from A to Z and the location on one of the most sought-after and prestigious streets in Westmount,” Ms. Sicotte said.

The agent’s take

“This is a very, very healthy market,” Ms. Sicotte said. “Especially for recently renovated properties. They sell quickly.” Among the drawing cards are proximity to Montreal’s downtown and the excellent quality of schools in the area, she added.

