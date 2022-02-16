A recent home conversion project by Eurodale Developments Inc. in Toronto's The Junction neighbourhood.Eurodale Developments Inc.

Ontario has set a goal of getting 1.5 million new homes built in the next 10 years and last week the Ontario Housing Affordability Task Force released its report to the province outlining 55 recommendations for changes to the planning policies that might make that possible. But if the example of just one part of those recommendations – dealing with development charges – is any guide, getting the details right on any policy that flows from these ideas will be devilishly tricky.

Among the key recommendations in the plan is a proposal for a sort of mass-up-zoning of Ontario’s residential neighbourhoods, by doing away with exclusionary zoning by-laws that say only single-family homes can be built in large parts of Ontario’s cities. The plan suggests allowing “residential housing up to four units and up to four storeys on a single residential lot,” province-wide and also urges changing building codes that would impose costly restrictions on such projects. Further down in the report, it also suggests that for those newly legal four-plex buildings all development charges should be waived. In fact, proposal 32 and 33 suggest eliminating these charges – which are designed to off-set the cost of new infrastructure such as parks, water and roads – for projects with up to 10 units or on any “affordable” housing where living costs are aimed to be below market for decades.

The proposal is music to the ears of builders such as Brendan Charters of Eurodale Developments Inc., who has in recent years seen pricey development charges (DCs) torpedo the budgets of small infill multi-unit projects he has increasingly been asked to build.

“We’re getting investors, first-time buyers and the elderly … they want to live like this: ‘I can convert my house into a triplex and each of us can have a floor,’” Mr. Charters said. And some clients want the affordability of an apartment without the hassle of a high-rise. “I have a customer right now she moved out of a condo, because it would take her half an hour to get down to ground [with capacity limits on elevators],” he said.

When he started his custom-homebuilding business 20 years ago his clients wanted exclusively single-family homes, but with rising land costs and the housing affordability crunch in the Toronto region over past five years about 25 per cent of his projects have been to build small-scale multi-unit apartment homes. However, in some areas development charges have the potential to add of tens of thousands of dollars to the pro forma (or building budget). “We’ve had projects get downzoned as a result of development charges and parkland fees,” Mr. Charters said.

The original plan was to have four units, but having only three units shaved more than $75,000 off the development fees.Eurodale Developments Inc.

Take the example of a recent project he completed in The Junction, a trendy Toronto neighbourhood with increasingly expensive housing. His client wanted to update and expand a home that had been split into three apartments without the proper permissions (this is a long-standing issue, and there are potentially thousands of such un-zoned apartments in the city). The plan was to create four legal and up to code apartments, but in Toronto adding more than two apartments means all the apartments in a project are subject to development charges. “The city said you owe $125,000,” for the original four-apartment plan said Mr. Charters, a number that blew up the client’s budget. And it could have been more: in Toronto the development charges for a one-bedroom apartment are about $25,470, but the charges for a two or more bedroom apartment are $35,910. Instead, the client eliminated an apartment and saved $75,000 in fees. “What happens is the city loses out on one additional apartment,” Mr. Charters said.

Mr. Charters supports the plans to eliminated DCs for small projects such as the ones he builds, but he also warns that such a change is unlikely to bring a flood of apartments into residential areas across the province, because as he says it takes a lot of time and money when you’re changing a neighbourhood one house at a time.

Ontario first introduced development charges as a financial tool for municipalities to levy to cover the costs of infrastructure to support new housing in 1989, and expanded the law in 1997. Among other things the law requires that municipalities must study their population growth every five years in order to properly assess the necessary charges.

These charges have been controversial among the building industry from the beginning according to Richard Lyall, president of an association of residential builders called RESCON. “It was an easy place to go,” he said. “Nobody really likes builders that much. We’re often the whipping post.” Mr. Lyall said RESCON research suggests that between 22 per cent and 24 per cent of the cost of a new home is taxes (such as the GST), fees and levies.

In city halls and planning departments that use them there is often strong support for the notion that these charges help “growth pay for growth.” But in recent years some municipalities have raised their rates quickly, causing alarm among experts.

“We know we [Toronto-area municipalities] have the highest development charges in North America, if not the world‚” said David Amborski, a professor at Ryerson University’s School of Urban and Regional Planning and a member of the Housing Affordability Task Force. “They can have an impact on affordability.” Mr. Amborski said that while the task force agreed to a relatively limited set of DC recommendations, he thinks the rest of the fees regime – which also impacts large subdivisions, townhouse or high-rise apartment projects – also needs to be reviewed.

Ontario first introduced development charges as a financial tool for municipalities to levy to cover the costs of infrastructure to support new housing in 1989, and expanded the law in 1997. These charges have been controversial among the building industry from the beginning.Eurodale Developments Inc.

One expert who pushes back on the idea that high DCs impact affordability is Adam Found, an economist who specializes in municipal finance. He wrote a paper Development Charges and Housing Affordability: A False Dichotomy? for the University of Toronto’s Institute on Municipal Finance and Governance in November, 2021 that argued that, without DCs, affordability in Ontario’s cities might be even worse. The CD Howe Institute has estimated Ontario municipalities collected $17-billion in DCs from developers between 2010 and 2018, money that was largely spent on capital projects. Were it not for DCs those billions in capital costs would have to be paid for out of the property tax base instead. As Mr. Found argues, if existing residents had to shoulder billions in extra property taxes to bring in newcomers, it’s easy to imagine them pressuring city leaders to adopt a low-growth stance.

Mr. Found also disagrees with the premise of the task force recommendation, that infill development calls for less new infrastructure than starting fresh in a greenfield site.

“I’m not aware of any development that does not require some kind of infrastructure need. I would say that’s true of infill or greenfield,” Mr. Found said. “Let’s say we do have a house that’s going from a single family home to a four-plex; that won’t trigger a widening of the street, but it will increase population and it’s going to quad the amount of water used, or sewer discharge; it’s going to quad the need for transit and parks.”

Particularly in mature urban areas that often feature historic districts Mr. Found argues the cost of ripping up busy roads to replace outdated or overcapacity pipes – or the cost of land to house schools or parks – is much higher than doing the same work in cheaper areas on the fringe of cities.

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie broadly supports the task force report, but notes that in areas such as the DC changes one size may not fit all. “We’re one of the only cities that relies on groundwater,” he said, and so its water infrastructure regime can be stricter than lake-fed cities. “We’re going to have more processes and care than another municipality that does not have that issue, the pushback is can you really hold one city to the same standard as every other?”

Mr. Found is a critic of the way DCs are collected. In his research he’s found that in some communities they are too low to pay for the infrastructure to support growing populations, and in other areas they are too low to keep up with demand.

He also notes that in some regions DC levies have become a vital share of municipal revenues. In Toronto, with its large and varied tax base, despite in recent years collecting more than $500-million in DCs annually the fees represent a little more than 5 per cent of city revenues. According to Mr. Found’s analysis from Ontario’s Financial Information Return dataset, in some of the 905 regions the share is much larger: In Oakville the combination of the city and Halton Region DCs, parkland dedications and “donated” capital assets make up 26 per cent of budget revenues. In Brampton (Peel Region) the share is just under 15 per cent and in Markham (York Region) the share is more than 18 per cent.

When you add in the whole province, including communities that don’t collect any DCs, Mr. Found said the average contribution to municipalities is about 7.4 per cent out of the roughly $56-billion in revenues collected in Ontario in 2019.

Whatever the province decides to do with development charges or mass rezoning, mayors from around the province have signaled that if there’s big changes in the work they’d like more of a say, or at least they’d like clarity sooner rather than later so expensive planning work already underway won’t be for naught.

“Guelph is currently in the process of writing our new comprehensive zoning by-law, have been for three years,” Mr. Guthrie said.

