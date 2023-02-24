Cantilevered off a steep cliff side, 60 feet above the ground is the M.O.R.E. cabin, designed architect Paul Kariouk as a weekend escape, just an hour outside of Ottawa in the rural municipality of La Pêche, Quebec.Scott Norsworthy/Scott Norsworthy

“Magical,” that’s how architect and homeowner Paul Kariouk, describes his secluded tree-top escape in the Quebec wilderness.

Mr. Kariouk’s home, which he has dubbed the “M.O.R.E cabin”, is cantilevered off a steep cliff side, 60 feet above the ground. Designed as a weekend escape, the cabin is an hour outside of Ottawa in the rural municipality of La Pêche, Que.

Mr. Kariouk said when he went looking for the right spot to build his getaway home, he wanted a piece of land that would give him and his husband the quiet they crave after a busy work week in the city.

“I grew up in New York but my family spent a lot of time in the northeast [of Canada] in the Laurentian Mountains as a kid and so this kind of landscape is in my blood,” Mr. Kariouk said. “I wanted to find a piece of land that really had character and then to do something that would preserve that or celebrate it.”

The cabin’s acronym, M.O.R.E, pays tribute to Mr. Karouk and his partner’s four grandmothers: Marie-Rose, Olga, Rosemary and Elizabeth. All European immigrants, the four women were instrumental in creating a safe, loving home for their families where more was always done with less.

“When our grandparents arrived in the new world [Canada and the U.S.] they had nothing, they really had to start from scratch,” Mr. Kariouk says. “Despite the fact there were real economic difficulties, it didn’t ever register as a fundamental hardship.”

The narrow structure sits eye level with the treetops of the surrounding landscape. The innovative build allowed for minimal disturbance to the site by reducing the foundation size with a single concrete footing and the use of a steel mast to support the overhanging structure from the ground.

“I like living in an apartment so being above the ground for me is normal,” Mr. Kariouk says. “I spend my life designing houses for clients that are on the ground, but I personally would never live on the ground.”

Rural home of architect Paul Kariouk. Cantilevered off a steep cliff side, 60 feet above the ground is the m.o.r.e. Cabin. Designed by Kariouk as a weekend escape, the cabin lies just an hour outside of Ottawa in the rural municipality of La Pêche, Quebec.Scott Norsworthy/Scott Norsworthy 1 of 18

Rural home of architect Paul Kariouk. Cantilevered off a steep cliff side, 60 feet above the ground is the m.o.r.e. Cabin. Designed by Kariouk as a weekend escape, the cabin lies just an hour outside of Ottawa in the rural municipality of La Pêche, Quebec.Scott Norsworthy/Scott Norsworthy 2 of 18

Rural home of architect Paul Kariouk. Cantilevered off a steep cliff side, 60 feet above the ground is the m.o.r.e. Cabin. Designed by Kariouk as a weekend escape, the cabin lies just an hour outside of Ottawa in the rural municipality of La Pêche, Quebec.Scott Norsworthy/Scott Norsworthy 3 of 18

Rural home of architect Paul Kariouk. Cantilevered off a steep cliff side, 60 feet above the ground is the m.o.r.e. Cabin. Designed by Kariouk as a weekend escape, the cabin lies just an hour outside of Ottawa in the rural municipality of La Pêche, Quebec.Scott Norsworthy/Scott Norsworthy 4 of 18

Rural home of architect Paul Kariouk. Cantilevered off a steep cliff side, 60 feet above the ground is the m.o.r.e. Cabin. Designed by Kariouk as a weekend escape, the cabin lies just an hour outside of Ottawa in the rural municipality of La Pêche, Quebec.Scott Norsworthy/Scott Norsworthy 5 of 18

Rural home of architect Paul Kariouk. Cantilevered off a steep cliff side, 60 feet above the ground is the m.o.r.e. Cabin. Designed by Kariouk as a weekend escape, the cabin lies just an hour outside of Ottawa in the rural municipality of La Pêche, Quebec.Scott Norsworthy/Scott Norsworthy 6 of 18

Rural home of architect Paul Kariouk. Cantilevered off a steep cliff side, 60 feet above the ground is the m.o.r.e. Cabin. Designed by Kariouk as a weekend escape, the cabin lies just an hour outside of Ottawa in the rural municipality of La Pêche, Quebec.Scott Norsworthy/Scott Norsworthy 7 of 18

Rural home of architect Paul Kariouk. Cantilevered off a steep cliff side, 60 feet above the ground is the m.o.r.e. Cabin. Designed by Kariouk as a weekend escape, the cabin lies just an hour outside of Ottawa in the rural municipality of La Pêche, Quebec.Scott Norsworthy/Scott Norsworthy 8 of 18

Rural home of architect Paul Kariouk. Cantilevered off a steep cliff side, 60 feet above the ground is the m.o.r.e. Cabin. Designed by Kariouk as a weekend escape, the cabin lies just an hour outside of Ottawa in the rural municipality of La Pêche, Quebec.Scott Norsworthy/Scott Norsworthy 9 of 18

Rural home of architect Paul Kariouk. Cantilevered off a steep cliff side, 60 feet above the ground is the m.o.r.e. Cabin. Designed by Kariouk as a weekend escape, the cabin lies just an hour outside of Ottawa in the rural municipality of La Pêche, Quebec.Scott Norsworthy/Scott Norsworthy 10 of 18

Rural home of architect Paul Kariouk. Cantilevered off a steep cliff side, 60 feet above the ground is the m.o.r.e. Cabin. Designed by Kariouk as a weekend escape, the cabin lies just an hour outside of Ottawa in the rural municipality of La Pêche, Quebec.Scott Norsworthy/Scott Norsworthy 11 of 18

Rural home of architect Paul Kariouk. Cantilevered off a steep cliff side, 60 feet above the ground is the m.o.r.e. Cabin. Designed by Kariouk as a weekend escape, the cabin lies just an hour outside of Ottawa in the rural municipality of La Pêche, Quebec.Scott Norsworthy/Scott Norsworthy 12 of 18

Rural home of architect Paul Kariouk. Cantilevered off a steep cliff side, 60 feet above the ground is the m.o.r.e. Cabin. Designed by Kariouk as a weekend escape, the cabin lies just an hour outside of Ottawa in the rural municipality of La Pêche, Quebec.Scott Norsworthy/Scott Norsworthy 13 of 18

Rural home of architect Paul Kariouk. Cantilevered off a steep cliff side, 60 feet above the ground is the m.o.r.e. Cabin. Designed by Kariouk as a weekend escape, the cabin lies just an hour outside of Ottawa in the rural municipality of La Pêche, Quebec.Scott Norsworthy/Scott Norsworthy 14 of 18

Rural home of architect Paul Kariouk. Cantilevered off a steep cliff side, 60 feet above the ground is the m.o.r.e. Cabin. Designed by Kariouk as a weekend escape, the cabin lies just an hour outside of Ottawa in the rural municipality of La Pêche, Quebec.Scott Norsworthy/Scott Norsworthy 15 of 18

Rural home of architect Paul Kariouk. Cantilevered off a steep cliff side, 60 feet above the ground is the m.o.r.e. Cabin. Designed by Kariouk as a weekend escape, the cabin lies just an hour outside of Ottawa in the rural municipality of La Pêche, Quebec.Scott Norsworthy/Scott Norsworthy 16 of 18

Rural home of architect Paul Kariouk. Cantilevered off a steep cliff side, 60 feet above the ground is the m.o.r.e. Cabin. Designed by Kariouk as a weekend escape, the cabin lies just an hour outside of Ottawa in the rural municipality of La Pêche, Quebec.Scott Norsworthy/Scott Norsworthy 17 of 18

Rural home of architect Paul Kariouk. Cantilevered off a steep cliff side, 60 feet above the ground is the m.o.r.e. Cabin. Designed by Kariouk as a weekend escape, the cabin lies just an hour outside of Ottawa in the rural municipality of La Pêche, Quebec.Scott Norsworthy/Scott Norsworthy 18 of 18

Mr. Kariouk first purchased the land in 2007 but was at a standstill for years to get the cabin’s structure approved by the local municipality. Only in the past few years was he able to start construction. He says in that time the initial design has evolved and changed dramatically.

The unique position of being both the principal architect and homeowner enabled Mr. Kariouk to take his time – and take risks.

Mr. Kariouk jokes the project was like a big 15-year-long experiment. “I was completely dedicated to using this project as a laboratory, as a learning curve,” he says. “The money I’ve put into this cabin, it’s like an investment in my education; it enables me to bring something more to the next projects.”

With an architecture firm deeply rooted in sustainability, each project Mr. Kariouk and his team take on strives to reduce the consumption of natural resources and preserve the environment. With this commitment to sustainable design in mind, the cabin was built primarily with three-ply cross-laminated timber panels, one of the most environmentally friendly building materials on the market.

The long, skinny build and 12-foot high ceilings create an abundance of airflow that naturally cools the structure during hot summer months. The south-facing wall of windows maximizes both heat and natural light, while solar panels harness and conserve energy for the cabin. Mr. Kariouk says he doesn’t think it would have been possible to have had a smaller environmental impact.

“For every component [of the planning] there was an opportunity to think how can I do this differently that will have less of an impact on the environment.”

When Mr. Kariouk – a life-long fan of bats – learned the brown bat population in the area had dropped by 90 per cent, he commissioned a bat expert to help him create safe houses for the endangered species in the structure’s steel mast. The houses hold up to 300 bats – a testament to his commitment of preserving the fauna and flora of the surrounding landscape.

Mr. Kariouk says one of the most special parts about his woodland escape is being able to observe the abundance of nature around him.

“There’s a way you experience the organic world in a way which is just so unexpected. If we were down on the ground, sure it would be wonderful, but it wouldn’t be this kind of magic. And that caught me by surprise.”