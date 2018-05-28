Asian investors get the Edmonton pitch

Squint hard, in the exact right spot, and Edmonton’s newly vertical skyline can look a bit like Vancouver. Two glass mixed-use residential towers still under construction – The Legends and Sky Residences – now tickle the clouds. When it opens in 2019, the latter will be the tallest building west of Toronto.

Beyond the glittering spires, however, similarities between the two cities vanish. Vancouver is becoming a bling state of 20-somethings driving Porsche Panameras to coastal condos, while Edmonton is landlocked and filled with pickup trucks. But that has not stopped some marketers from trying to entice wealthy overseas buyers to invest in North American condominium properties to compare the two cities directly – and recommend Edmonton.

Singapore-based real-estate marketing company SQFT Global Properties held a workshop on April 29 and 30 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Singapore to showcase investment opportunities at Sky Residences.

Paul Robinson – a Vancouver resident who attended a similar SQFT seminar in January – received an e-mail from SQFT on April 25. The subject line read: “Edmonton Greatest Investment Opportunity.”

Mr. Robinson says he was “shocked” that the marketers would compare Vancouver’s buoyant real estate market with Edmonton, where residential sales have slogged through several soft years. “I know people with properties [in Edmonton] that have done nothing,” he says. But, he says, “if you’re not from Canada, you may not know the difference.”

In the e-mail, SQFT praises Sky Residences, the 66-storey, 483-unit luxury condominium that Katz Group Real Estate is building in downtown Edmonton as part of the Ice District project, which includes the $604.5-million, publicly subsidized Rogers Place arena and attached amenities, as well as proposed future developments.

Edmonton-based Katz Group, which once owned the Rexall Drug chain, is one of Canada’s largest private companies.

The SQFT pitch states that Edmonton is one of Canada’s fastest-growing cities; that its downtown has received more than $5-billion in investment and that with “so much input from the city council and various stakeholders, a promising return is expected after the completion of the transformation on 2020.”

SQFT also compares Edmonton favourably with Toronto and Vancouver, the more popular destinations for real estate foreign investment in Canada. “With a similar capital outlay, you could purchase a larger property with a higher yield due to lower purchase price.” SQFT also adds that a land-transfer tax is “not required in Alberta.”

In Edmonton, real estate insiders say the SQFT pitch glosses over the local context – that the multifamily housing market in Edmonton is currently flatlining at best and is not expected to recover for some time.

Outside the recent booms of 2007 and 2013, Edmonton multiunit and detached house prices have, for the most part, tracked inflation rather than hit the double-digit growth that owners love and buyers hate in Vancouver and Toronto. And a recent multifamily building boom, which the towering Sky Residences is symbolic of, combined with aging inventory at the lower end of the market, has only softened prices. Experts say Edmonton has two years of condo inventory sitting for sale right now along with two years of “ghost” inventory, or properties being built that will soon come online.

“I think in Vancouver, you can put up a building anywhere in the city and you’re able to go to any Chinese investor and sell them the dream,” says Jandip Deol, an Edmonton-based broker with Colliers International, who specializes in multifamily housing. “I can see why marketing the best most luxurious tower in Edmonton to foreign investors would make sense, because you see how we’re growing even though the price of oil and gas has gone down in the last few years. So, those things alone, it’s a very compelling reason for foreign investors to think the market is going to get better; rental rates are going to go up and luxury condo prices are going to go up.”

But while Edmonton’s economy may be soldiering on, Mr. Deol says that does not mean its real estate market offers an investor anything close to what a place like Vancouver’s does – especially in the condo game.

“We’re not quite there yet,” he says.

Several industry watchers have noted that units in the Sky Residences – which start at $300,000 and go up to more than $1-million – have sold slowly. The developer has offered up to three years in guaranteed rent to buyers as a deal sweetener.

Simon O’Byrne, a vice-president with Edmonton-based Stantec, whose new corporate office will be in the lower floors of the building that will house the Sky Residences, says the decision to build the Sky Residences was likely based on a perception of a potential new market. Stantec played an early part in the plans to build Rogers Place arena, Ice District and Sky Residences.

“We don’t have a big population of folks in Edmonton willing to spend half a million or more on a condo downtown, or even $400,000 on a condo downtown, when you can get single-family home for the same amount,” Mr. O’Byrne says. But, he says, the city does have many business owners who have prospered and are now becoming empty nesters, yet want to remain connected to the city. “We’re talking about people who have the ability and the means to have a secondary home in Victoria, Kelowna or Palm Springs, Palm Desert or Scottsdale, and folks like that are basically half the year here and half the year there. Maybe it’s five per cent of the market, maybe it’s less than that, but there’s a cohort out there that I think surprises people.”

Both Stantec Tower and the 27-storey Edmonton Tower, an office property in the Ice District, were put up for sale earlier this year, with owners Katz Group and ONE Property Management LP hoping to fetch about $1-billion for the pair or approximately $500-million for each tower.

Stantec Tower was reportedly pulled off the auction block in April owing to lack of interest. Alberta Investment Management Corp. is reportedly in talks to buy Edmonton Tower.

Mr. O’Byrne says overseas buyers would be a welcome phenomenon. “In Edmonton it’s more of a demand problem than a supply problem, so I don’t see some of the demand being taken up overseas as that bad,” he says. “It’s just going to help make more projects get out of the ground and convert more surface parking lots to towers.”

Malcolm Bruce, chair of the Edmonton Metropolitan Region Board and appointed CEO of Edmonton Global, a new regional economic-development organization, says he is not surprised Edmonton condos are being marketed overseas, given Edmonton’s healthy growth projections, which see the city adding up to one million residents in the next 30 years.

Nevertheless, Mr. Bruce says, housing affordability is a “trademark” for Edmonton that he does not want to lose.

“What we’re keeping an eye on is the affordability factor to make sure that we don’t become a Vancouver or a Toronto,” he says. “We’ll look at all those factors. So, speculation is one factor that we’ll look at. I would say to you that it’s not a concern today but then again it may be in the future.”

Officials with Katz Group Real Estate and SQFT did not respond to requests for comment.