Open this photo in gallery: Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

60 Tedwyn Dr., Ottawa

Asking price: $469,000 (November, 2023)

Selling price: $490,000 (November, 2023)

Taxes: $2,800 (2023)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Raymond Chin, Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen, dining room and entertaining areas are on the main and lower levels.Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

Despite the difficulties posed by the current market and a location about 20 kilometres outside downtown Ottawa where homes typically take more than a month the sell, agent Raymond Chin had a positive outlook for this three-bedroom townhouse.

“We were optimistic, but we didn’t expect to get multiple offers because there were other selections in the area, we were going into a winter market and the [interest] rates were still where they are,” Mr. Chin said.

“Our plan was to track the activity for the first two weeks, and if activity wasn’t good, we’d wait for the spring.”

However, within four days they had received three offers, the best of which went $21,000 over the list price.

“It’s nothing luxurious, with four bathrooms or something that was hard to find,” Mr. Chin said. “It’s a three-bedroom, 1½ bathroom home – [and it] sold in multiple offers.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The house is about 20 kilometres outside downtown Ottawa where homes typically take more than a month the sell.Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

This 44-year-old home has a two-storey layout with an attached garage, and a gated yard abutting a pathway to schools, parks and a sports centre.

Inside, the kitchen, dining room and entertaining areas are on the main and lower levels.

Between 2013 and 2017, new windows, roofing, heating and cooling systems were installed.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The home has a two-storey layout and three bedrooms.Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

“It was very well maintained and well kept, and since COVID, buyers like to feel they have something clean and turnkey,” Mr. Chin said.

“It backs onto a path, so you have some privacy there, and that was one of the draws. You’re not facing directly into a neighbour.”