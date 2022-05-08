Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

193 Wexford Ave. S., Hamilton

Asking price: $699,000 (March, 2022)

Selling price: $905,000 (March, 2022)

Previous selling price: $410,000 (October, 2019)

Taxes: $3,212 (2021)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

The kitchen comes with a breakfast area and an exit to a private yard and driveway for three cars.Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The sub-$700,000 price on this three bedroom house in east end Hamilton had roughly three dozen buyers signed up for a tour within hours of its listing. That enticement, its overall good condition and limited competition nearby combined to attract a quick offer $206,000 over asking.

“When this home sold, all over the city, there were a few things [available] here or there, but by no means a normal level of inventory,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

“It showed really well and was completely updated, so that was a big reason why we had so much activity and were able to sell fast and for more than list price.”

What they got

The interior was modernized with an open living area.Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

This 1½-storey, brick house has 1,355 square feet of living space on a 32- by 102-foot lot a short walk to Gage Park.

The interior was modernized, with an open living and dining area as well as a kitchen with a breakfast area and an exit to a private yard and driveway for three cars.

One bedroom and the larger of two full bathrooms fills out the main floor.

The agent’s take

“The average home price in Hamilton is over $1-million and some areas are a lot higher, so this is a good entry-level, single-family, detached house in great condition and in a great high-growth, up-and-coming and rejuvenating neighbourhood,” Mr. St Jean said.

“It’s very accessible – close to the main arteries, the future light rail line coming in the next few years and the highway is not too far – so it’s got a lot to offer.”

