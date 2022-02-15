Skip to main content
done deal
Sydnia Yu
Fort erie, ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

67 Hagey Ave., No. 15, Fort Erie, Ont.

Asking price: $299,900 (October, 2021)

Selling price: $370,000 (November, 2021)

Taxes: $1,067 (2020)

Days on the market: 21

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

The townhouse is part of a roughly 50-year-old rental complex that was recently converted into condominiums.Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

This three-bedroom townhouse near the Peace Bridge to the United States got attention from locals and investors intrigued by a below-$300,000 price tag. Over a three-week period about two dozen house hunters made an in-person tour before one visitor made an offer, which prompted one other to make their bid. The better of the two set the sale price at $370,000.

“It’s pretty affordable because there aren’t a lot of opportunities out there on the market any more in that price bracket,” said agent Michael St. Jean, “even taking into account [the Niagara region] is more affordable than Hamilton or Halton.”

“There’s definitely a different dynamic in Fort Erie, so we had a bit of a slower start, but the activity caught up with it.”

What they got

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances.Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

This townhouse is part of a roughly 50-year-old rental complex that was recently converted into condominiums.

The standard two-storey layout provides 1,225 square feet of living space and has been recently remodelled with laminate flooring, two updated bathrooms and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and access to a private deck.

There are open concept living and dining areas on the main floor, while the bedrooms are upstairs.

The basement is unfinished. Surface parking is included.

Monthly fees are $320.

The agent’s take

The unit has a private deck.Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

“It showed really well and was renovated,” Mr. St. Jean said. “To get a condo like that – basically brand new and ready to go, for that price – I don’t know where else you’ll find something like that anywhere around there.”

