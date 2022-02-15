Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

67 Hagey Ave., No. 15, Fort Erie, Ont.

Asking price: $299,900 (October, 2021)

Selling price: $370,000 (November, 2021)

Taxes: $1,067 (2020)

Days on the market: 21

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

The townhouse is part of a roughly 50-year-old rental complex that was recently converted into condominiums.Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

This three-bedroom townhouse near the Peace Bridge to the United States got attention from locals and investors intrigued by a below-$300,000 price tag. Over a three-week period about two dozen house hunters made an in-person tour before one visitor made an offer, which prompted one other to make their bid. The better of the two set the sale price at $370,000.

“It’s pretty affordable because there aren’t a lot of opportunities out there on the market any more in that price bracket,” said agent Michael St. Jean, “even taking into account [the Niagara region] is more affordable than Hamilton or Halton.”

“There’s definitely a different dynamic in Fort Erie, so we had a bit of a slower start, but the activity caught up with it.”

What they got

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances.Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The standard two-storey layout provides 1,225 square feet of living space and has been recently remodelled with laminate flooring, two updated bathrooms and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and access to a private deck.

There are open concept living and dining areas on the main floor, while the bedrooms are upstairs.

The basement is unfinished. Surface parking is included.

Monthly fees are $320.

The agent’s take

The unit has a private deck.Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

“It showed really well and was renovated,” Mr. St. Jean said. “To get a condo like that – basically brand new and ready to go, for that price – I don’t know where else you’ll find something like that anywhere around there.”

