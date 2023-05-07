Open this photo in gallery: Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

183 Queen St., Cobourg, Ont.

Asking price: $999,000 (February, 2023)

Selling price: $975,000 (February, 2023)

Previous selling price: $166,000 (November, 2009)

Taxes: $6,042 (2022)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Sharyn Hessin, Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

The kitchen has a skylight.

Cobourg, a small town about 120 kilometres east of Toronto has a sandy beach that sides onto a residential area largely comprised of two-storey houses built in the early 1900s. The last time a bungalow sold in the area was last fall, so this two-bedroom version only had eight visitors before it landed an offer. Negotiations brought the sale price within $24,000 of list. The deal closed in April.

“We only had one offer, but other people were interested in bringing an offer if that didn’t go through,” agent Sharyn Hessin said. “They just didn’t want to complete with each other like in other markets we’ve had.

“The reason it sold so quickly was the fact it was only 13 years old, but it’s in one of our oldest and most established, central neighbourhoods.”

What they got

The home has two separate entertaining areas with hardwood flooring.

This brick bungalow was designed with 1,491 square feet of living space, including two separate entertaining areas with hardwood flooring and pot lights. A third recreation area is in the basement, complete with a gas fireplace.

The kitchen has the benefit of a skylight, while the adjacent dining area has an exit to a south-facing patio and open yard with trees along the rear perimeter of the 62- by 168-foot lot.

There are two four-piece bathrooms and direct access into the double garage.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

“It’s a great area to retire to because you can walk to so many things, and it’s also a great area to raise a family too,” Ms. Hessin said.

“It’s so desirable because it’s two blocks to Lake Ontario, parks and downtown festivals, so we’ve got it all right there.”