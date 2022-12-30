Special to The Globe and Mail

1441 Elgin St., No. 102, Burlington, Ont.

Asking price: $1,499,999 (September, 2022)

Selling price: $1,475,000 (September, 2022)

Taxes: $5,664 (2022)

Days on the market: six

Listing agent: John Genereaux, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The ground-level unit has ten-foot ceilings.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This two-bedroom plus den suite in a new six-storey building in downtown Burlington got a quick offer, but the fine print made the sellers pause.

“Most agents say nine times out of ten, it’s the first offer that is the best offer,” said agent John Genereaux. “But not in this case.”

“The first offer didn’t quite meet all the terms and conditions for my clients, so it wasn’t just based on price.”

After Labour Day, a second offer, $24,999 under the asking price, was accepted. “Once we sold for a good price per square foot, three other listings came up … so we beat our competition by getting it up earlier,” Mr. Genereaux said.

“The average days on market was 22; we sold in six.”

What they got

The unit has heated flooring in one of three bathrooms.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 1,498-square-foot, ground-level unit has ten-foot ceilings, pot lights and hardwood floors, plus heated flooring in one of three bathrooms.

The kitchen has Miele appliances, quartz countertops and an island.

The primary entrance is by the den, and a second one is off the living room via a south-facing terrace.

The unit comes with a storage locker and two parking spots. Monthly fees of $1,058 cover heating, water, concierge and amenities, including a rooftop deck with barbecues and fire pits.

The agent’s take

The unit has a second entrance via a south-facing terrace.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“What was unique about this particular suite is it had access to the street from the terrace, but it was still private,” Mr. Genereaux said.

“It’s a unique, luxury boutique condo … in downtown Burlington, where there are great restaurants. It’s also right across from the Burlington Performing Arts Centre and the spectacular waterfront.”