Buyer lands unit in coveted downtown Toronto building with second bid

Buyer lands unit in coveted downtown Toronto building with second bid

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

88 Blue Jays Way, No. 2904, Toronto

Asking price: $769,000

Selling price: $760,000

Previous selling price: $517,900 (2017)

Taxes: $3,670 (2019)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Jim Burtnick and Richard Silver, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Bisha opened a few years ago with upscale hotel suites, trendy restaurants and private residences.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This one-bedroom plus den suite in a new hotel and residential tower in the Entertainment District initially fetched an offer the seller deemed unacceptable. The same buyer came back with a higher bid when the unit was relisted at a higher price in late June.

“There was one other unit for sale at the same time – a mirror image of this unit on a higher floor – but they were asking significantly more, so it made ours more attractive,” agent Jim Burtnick said.

“[Overall] inventory is pretty tight right now, so for a good condominium like Bisha, which is quite popular with all the hotel amenities, there was certainly someone who wanted it and wanted a quick closing, and that was feasible in this particular case.”

What they got

The kitchen has stone counters and stainless steel appliances.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

A few years ago, Bisha opened its doors with upscale hotel suites, trendy restaurants and private residences, such as this 665-square-foot unit with a locker and parking.

The interior design is modern with nine-foot ceilings and walls of windows along the living and dining area.

Sliding balcony doors also bring more light into the kitchen dressed with stone counters, centre island and stainless steel appliances.

Monthly fees of $559 pay for water, heating, concierge and access to recreational facilities.

The agent’s take

The building's rooftop pool makes it popular with younger buyers.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“[The building] is popular with the younger demographic; it’s got a bar on the main level in the lobby and a rooftop pool,” Mr. Burtnick said.

“[In addition], the seller kept the unit in great condition – with some electrical work done and work done in the bathroom – so there was very little wear and tear.”

