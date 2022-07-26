Special to The Globe and Mail

Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

8265 Highway 20, Smithville, Ont.

Asking price: $999,900 (May, 2022)

Selling price: $1,050,000 (May, 2022)

Taxes: $4,425 (2021)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Tobias Smulders, Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

The action

The living room with a gas fireplace and access to the rear.Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

This four-bedroom farmhouse sits on a 1.7-acre lot in Smithville, a small town midway between Hamilton and St. Catharines. Within four days and eager buyer came forward with a slightly over-asking offer.

“Buyers were mostly local people leaving the city, wanting more property, which has been a common trend the last couple years,” agent Tobias Smulders said.

“There were not a lot of options, and still now, there are not really a lot of options like that one.”

What they got

There is 2,626 square feet of living space.Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

This 1½-storey house has been modified over the years into a modern home with 2,626 square feet of living space. There are new plumbing and septic systems and a revamped kitchen with granite countertops and appliances.

The main floor has a den, an office and a dining room. The living room with a gas fireplace and access to the rear where there is a pool and double garage.

Upstairs, a fifth bedroom was converted into a large walk-in closet for the primary bedroom.

The basement is unfinished.

The agent’s take

There is a revamped kitchen with granite countertops and appliances.Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

“There are some subdivisions right in the town of Smithville, but this is on the outskirts, so it’s a bit more country,” Mr. Smulders said.

“It’s also surrounded by a very big plot of land, so it appears even bigger than it really is.”

“It was an old farmhouse, so it was more than 100 years old, which was cool, and usually with old houses they’re quite small, but this was quite big,” Mr. Smulders said.

“One of the draws was it had a lot of original woodwork, trims and doors.”

