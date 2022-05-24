Special to The Globe and Mail

Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

252 Diiorio Circle, Ancaster, Ont.

Asking price: $2,249,900 (February, 2022)

Selling price: $2,405,001 (February, 2022)

Taxes: $9,560 (2021)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agents: Shannon Sullivan and Tobias Smulders, Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

The action

This four-bedroom house occupies a 45- by 146-foot lot in affluent Ancaster, mid-way between Toronto and Niagara Falls. Local buyers were the first ones to visit after its launch in February. Within 48 hours, one buyer edged out two rivals with a strong over-asking offer.

“To be on the market for such a short period of time is unique,” said agent Tobias Smulders.

“We priced it close to market value, not super low to generate multiple offers.”

The home was constructed with numerous builder upgrades, including an upgraded kitchen.Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

What they got

This two-storey house with a double garage was built about 10 years ago. It has 3,664 square feet of living space and a finished basement with double doors to a rear patio, hot tub and salt-water pool.

The formal dining room has vaulted ceilings. The two living and family rooms have gas fireplaces.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has the luxury of two walk-in closets and the largest of the home’s four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“That area is quite nice and is a central commute to Toronto,” Mr. Smulders said.

“The property is unique in that it backs onto conservation land, so there’s nice green space behind it, and it has a pool too, which for summers is quite sought after as well.”

The home was also bought with numerous builder upgrades. “It was quite premium in terms of quality of construction,” Mr. Smulders said.

“It had an upgraded kitchen and … most ravine lots have walkout basements, but this one was extra tall with more windows, so it seemed brighter.”

