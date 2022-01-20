Special to The Globe and Mail

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

25 Parkland Dr., Clearview, Ont.

Asking price: $1,149,000 (October, 2021)

Selling price: $1,550,000 (October, 2021)

Previous selling price: $306,000 (October, 2002)

Taxes: $5,315 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Myles Slocombe and Lucille Chenoweth, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The house has an open kitchen and dining area.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This roughly 30-year-old log house is set on a half-acre lot near ski hills and golf clubs a two-hour drive north of Toronto and immediately caught the eye of eager house hunters. Seven eventually made offers, with the winner bidding $401,000 over asking – a full third more than the list price.

“Many people were asking if they could do pre-emptive offers,” said agent Lucille Chenoweth.

Other buyers pleaded with the agent to give them time to get to Collingwood, see the house and weigh an offer. “There were so many people driving from all kinds of different places, including small towns like Orangeville or Schomberg, where they don’t have skiing or the lovely main street or are not near water either.”

“In Collingwood, a few years ago, you could buy things in the $300,000s, $400,000s and $500,000s, but now their prices have escalated,” Ms. Chenoweth said.

“People are really hot on Collingwood, and it’s become that way in the last 1½ years since COVID started up.”

What they got

The roughly 30-year-old log house has a living room with a Wiarton stone fireplace.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 2,220-square-foot house has a contemporary design with rustic elements, such as a living room with a Wiarton stone fireplace, wood beamed ceilings and sliding doors to a deck.

There is an open kitchen and dining area, and additional recreational rooms on the main and upper levels.

Upstairs, the largest of five bedrooms is in its own wing with a den and one of three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

The house is well situated, backing onto trails, and fronting onto a cul-de-sac near OslerBrook golf course.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It’s a lovely place with five bedrooms, a double car garage, a big, beautiful fireplace and vaulted ceilings in the living room,” Ms. Chenoweth said.

“It’s also on a big piece of property with a hot tub used all year.”

Furthermore, the house is well situated, backing onto trails, and fronting onto a cul-de-sac near OslerBrook golf course.

“It’s in a lovely pocket with mature trees, but you’re a five-minute drive from downtown Collingwood and about the same to any of the ski clubs or golf courses,” Ms. Chenoweth said.

