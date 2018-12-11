Buyer trims $50,000 off Leaside infill home price

260 Bessborough Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $3.3-million

Selling price: $3,250,000

Taxes: Not yet assessed

Days on the market: 35

Listing agent: Jerry Hammond, Hammond International Properties Ltd.

The action

The builder of this infill home near Howard Talbot Park allowed house hunters to filter through before construction was fully complete in case, as buyers, they wanted the give input on final touches. Several parties showed interest, but the first bid to include official paperwork was accepted in September.

“Most houses in Leaside are listed with an offering date and get multiple offers,” agent Jerry Hammond said.

“In this case, the builder didn’t necessarily want to play that game. He wanted to sell it to one family and work with them accordingly.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen is open concept.

The site of a century-old farmhouse once belonging to Thomas G. Elgie was severed to create new homes on either side of the original structure, including this 3,045-square-foot home with multiple walkouts to the 34-by 139-foot grounds.

There are formal living and dining rooms and an open kitchen and family room. A sunken gym and recreation areas are provided in the 1,544-square-foot basement.

Above the garage is a library just a few steps from the second floor, where the largest bedroom features coffered ceilings, a balcony and one of five bathrooms. The third floor offers a fourth bedroom.

The agent’s take

“It’s in prime Leaside on a street with the most cachet,” Mr. Hammond said. “It’s all brand new construction, which you’re not always likely to find in Leaside.”

This home is also quite different from the most nearby with three- to four-bedroom plans.

“What’s interesting about this house is it has six levels, so you have four or five bedrooms [and] one could be a library,” Mr. Hammond said.

“The master bedroom was really interesting with beautiful vaulted ceilings, even in the ensuite, as well with bookmatched, marble heated floors.”

