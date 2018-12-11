Buyer trims $50,000 off Leaside infill home price

260 Bessborough Dr., Toronto
Asking price: $3.3-million
Selling price: $3,250,000
Taxes: Not yet assessed
Days on the market: 35
Listing agent: Jerry Hammond, Hammond International Properties Ltd.
The action
The builder of this infill home near Howard Talbot Park allowed house hunters to filter through before construction was fully complete in case, as buyers, they wanted the give input on final touches. Several parties showed interest, but the first bid to include official paperwork was accepted in September.
“Most houses in Leaside are listed with an offering date and get multiple offers,” agent Jerry Hammond said.
“In this case, the builder didn’t necessarily want to play that game. He wanted to sell it to one family and work with them accordingly.”
What they got
The site of a century-old farmhouse once belonging to Thomas G. Elgie was severed to create new homes on either side of the original structure, including this 3,045-square-foot home with multiple walkouts to the 34-by 139-foot grounds.
There are formal living and dining rooms and an open kitchen and family room. A sunken gym and recreation areas are provided in the 1,544-square-foot basement.
Above the garage is a library just a few steps from the second floor, where the largest bedroom features coffered ceilings, a balcony and one of five bathrooms. The third floor offers a fourth bedroom.
The agent’s take
“It’s in prime Leaside on a street with the most cachet,” Mr. Hammond said. “It’s all brand new construction, which you’re not always likely to find in Leaside.”
This home is also quite different from the most nearby with three- to four-bedroom plans.
“What’s interesting about this house is it has six levels, so you have four or five bedrooms [and] one could be a library,” Mr. Hammond said.
“The master bedroom was really interesting with beautiful vaulted ceilings, even in the ensuite, as well with bookmatched, marble heated floors.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.