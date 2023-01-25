Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

113 Seymour Dr., Ancaster, Ont.

Asking price: $1,149,000 (October, 2022)

Selling price: $1,100,000 (October, 2022)

Taxes: $6,745 (2022)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

Last fall many single-family homes in the Hamilton area were listed between $600,000 and $700,000. This four-bedroom house near the Hamilton Golf and Country Club was posted for sale at nearly double that, price at $1,149,000. The hefty price tag didn’t faze a dozen visitors, one of whom carved $49,000 off the asking price and sealed the deal.

“I didn’t think it was going to sell that fast given the market conditions because we were hovering around 30 days on market on average, and the higher up the price bracket probably means there’s less activity,” said agent Michael St. Jean.

“But at the same time, it’s in an exclusive spot, steps to the Hamilton Golf and Country Club, which is one of the best, if not arguably the best golf course in Canada, based on the fact the Canadian Open has been there three to five times in the last ten or 15 years.”

What they got

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a gas fireplace and one of the home’s four bathrooms.Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

This two-storey house with a double garage has some updated finishes inside, but its layout is original to its design in the 1980s.

The main floor has formal living and dining areas, as well as an eat-in kitchen and separate family room with exits to a wide deck and patio on the 60- by 111-foot lot.

Downstairs, there are three recreation areas and a guest bedroom.

The agent’s take

“The bones of the house were great, and it’s a roughly 2,500-square-foot home, so it’s a perfect size for a family,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“Two or three minutes around the block, you’re in Ancaster Village, which is a historic village with shops and businesses.”