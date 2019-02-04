 Skip to main content

Done Deal

Buyers pay $352,000 premium for big Thorncrest Village home near busy street

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
15 Pheasant Lane, Toronto

Asking price: $2,498,000

Selling price: $2,850,000

Previous selling price: $1,565,421 (2006)

Taxes: $11,798 (2018)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Paul Nusca, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

The main-floor living room features a stone fireplace.

This nearly 4,700-square-foot residence sides onto a busy street, which some buyers disliked, but its sheer size in a sought-after community in Etobicoke was considered a fair tradeoff. Thus, two parties pledged to make it their own with bids early November.

“We knew we wanted to wait and have an offer date and try to sell in competition,” agent Paul Nusca said.

“For that price, you don’t usually find 4,700 square feet. Usually, that would be in the $3-million mark or higher.”

What they got

The home's sheer size was a major selling point.

In 2006, a 95-by 165-foot lot became the foundation for this grand five-bedroom and five-bathroom structure with an attached double garage and a circular driveway to park a dozen cars.

The interior design provides study and family rooms on the main floor, as well as a traditional living room with a gas fireplace, and both formal and casual dining quarters with double doors to a stone patio.

The 2,200-square-foot basement has its own separate entrance, recreation room, gym and glass-enclosed wine cellar.

The agent’s take

The basement has its own recreation room.

“It was a big, five-bedroom house, which was very rare to find,” Mr. Nusca said.

“[Plus], there was a cabana, an outdoor bar, fish pond, hot tub and lots of landscaping. And there was an unusually large amount of parking.”

