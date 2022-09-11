Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

84 Weston Rd., Bethany, Ont.

Asking price: $1,750,000 (June, 2022)

Selling price: $1,450,000 (August, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $775,000 (August, 2016); $281,400 (August, 1990)

Taxes: $2,627 (2021)

Days on the market: 51

Listing agent: Jennifer Hunter, Coldwell Banker – R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

The entertainment area has an exit to the wraparound porch.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

For this farmhouse on a 99-acre lot, agent Jennifer Hunter targeted urban buyers seeking a rural retreat with room for animals, organic produce, or perhaps a nursery. With a small pool of potential buyers to draw from, only a few parties visited the mixed-use property about 30 kilometres west of Peterborough. After about two months on the market, one buyer came forward with a bid that trimmed $300,000 off the asking price but was acceptable to the seller.

“I grew up on a farm and it was 248 acres, so you need that kind of land to make it work. Anything under that is really considered a hobby farm, not a true farmer’s farm where you milk cows and live off the land,” Ms. Hunter said.

“The people who did buy it are merely looking at it because they wanted property, and they’re hoping to continue to rent land to a neighbouring farmer.”

What they got

The property features an open cooking and dining area.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

This property, like many around it, was originally a 100-acre farm with one acre severed off in subsequent years.

The 1½-storey farmhouse, built more than 100 years ago, has been expanded and updated to incorporate open cooking, dining and entertaining areas with multiple exits to a wraparound porch. A sunroom, sitting room and one of four bedrooms are also on the main floor.

The roof, furnace and air conditioning are brand new.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

A recreation area and one of the home’s three bathrooms are in the basement.

The roof, furnace, air conditioning and septic systems are all new, as well as the pole barn and garage.

The agent’s take

The century farmhouse boasts rustic charm but with contemporary conveniences.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

“Bethany is a really nice area, and this is a picturesque property with a beautiful spring-fed pond,” Ms. Hunter said.

“It’s for someone looking to escape the city, but still be close to jump on the 115 [highway] to Toronto or east to Peterborough.”

The house itself marries rustic charm and contemporary conveniences. “It’s a century farmhouse with an addition put on in the mid-90s, so it has some nice character,” Ms. Hunter said.