Buyers trim price of Montreal West Island bungalow

Asking price: $1.095-million

Selling price: $1.060-million

Previous selling price price: $870,000 (2012)

Days on the market: 61

Taxes: $8,337

Listing agent: Eric Taranowski, Profusion Immobilier

The action: This is the kind of place that isn’t to everyone’s liking. “It’s kind of a ’love it or leave it’ architectural style,” real estate agent Eric Taranowski said.

Clearly, a sufficient number of people were impressed with the look. “We had two offers in play at the same time,” Mr. Taranowski said. “The second offer was conditional to the release of the first. In the end, the first one went through.”

The key preparation for visits was “de-cluttering, showcasing the space, maximizing the space,” Mr. Taranowski said. There were a lot of toys to be stored away during visiting hours. “You’ve got one chance to make a good impression,” Mr. Taranowski said.

What they got: A 13-room, extra-large, ranch-style bungalow in the Montreal West Island borough of Pointe-Claire, located on a sprawling suburban property. Stand-out features include a temperature-controlled wine cellar, skylight and exposed rafters with industrial-style fasteners in the open-concept living and dining room space, and gas fireplace in the master bedroom.

A quirky feature is the sliding barn door between the main hall and the family room. Also notable is the “intergenerational” space on one side of the basement: separate quarters suitable for teens, parents or in-laws or live-in nanny; it has two bedrooms, a kitchenette and full bathroom with washer and dryer.

Outside, amenities include a two-tiered deck, octagonal gazebo, two-car garage and driveway with room for six vehicles.

The agent’s take: The real estate market on Montreal’s West Island has bounced back nicely from its prolonged slump, Mr. Taranowski said. “The pendulum has swung and sellers are finally able to dictate things. We’re seeing a number of offers on pretty well anything that is decent.”