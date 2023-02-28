Special to The Globe and Mail

Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

7 Oliver Court., Lindsay, Ont.

Asking price: $1,159,000 (October, 2022)

Previous asking price: $1,299,000 (August, 2022)

Selling price: $1,065,000 (December, 2022)

Taxes: $6,821 (2022)

Property days on the market: 126

Listing agent: Kathryn Johnson, Coldwell Banker – R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

The custom-built home had been fully remodelled.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

After months on the market with no solid bites, the owners of this three-bedroom house about 130 kilometres northeast of Toronto cut their initial $1,299,000 asking price by $140,000.

“With the overall slow down taking place as interest rates were increasing and stress test qualifications had increased, it was taxing on the market across the board,” agent Kathryn Johnson said.

“At the time we did the reduction, there were also four other properties in close proximity to this one that were on the market, also in the $1-million range.”

Inquiries picked up, with two potential buyers interested enough to start negotiations over price. In the end, one bowed out and the other shaved their bid to $1.065-million.

“People didn’t want to compete,” Ms. Johnson said.

What they got

Updates were made to all three bathrooms and kitchens on the main and lower levels.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

This 37-year-old house has an enclosed den, separate living and dining areas and a sunroom with exits to a south-facing deck, patio, and gazebo on the 110- by 221-foot lot.

Updates have been made to all three bathrooms and kitchens on the main and lower levels.

Theer is interior access to the double garage.

The agent’s take

Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

“It was extremely unique in that it was on a half-an acre lot in the town of Lindsay, on town service,” Ms. Johnson said.

“Typical lot sizes can be closer to 50- to 55-feet [wide] by 125- to 135-feet [deep] in town.”

“It was a custom-built home and had been fully remodelled,” Ms. Johnson said. “It’s very grand with three fireplaces and lots of upscale features.”