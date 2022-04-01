81 St. John's Rd., Toronto.Keller Williams Co-elevation Realty

A Toronto house that appears to have suffered decades of neglect is on the market for $1.849-million.

The value has much to do with the extra-wide lot in a fashionable Junction neighbourhood in Toronto’s west end, but a virtual tour of the property that has been shared widely on social media shows a building in a very poor state of repair.

The house is zoned to allow for as many as three separate living units, which could be attractive to investors.Keller Williams Co-elevation Realty

As startling as the images are, the decision to show off the deficits of 81 St. John’s Road was intentional.

“The rationale behind having the virtual tour is to try not to be disrespectful to the owner but, to make sure people knew the condition of the home,” said Joe Picozzi, a sales representative with Keller Williams Co-elevation Realty who is the listing agent on the home. “I didn’t want huge crowds of people to come in only to find out it would be too much work for them.”

Mr. Picozzi said he believes if the home was completely renovated it could be worth somewhere just below $3-million, given its 40-foot frontage in an area full of more narrow lots. The house is zoned to allow for as many as three separate living units, which could be attractive to investors. However, most of the local sales in the last year were for homes that are currently livable and they tend to top out around $2.2-million according to selling price data on public sites such as HouseSigma.com.

Joe Picozzi, a sales representative with Keller Williams Co-elevation Realty, believes if the home was completely renovated it could be worth somewhere just below $3-million.Keller Williams Co-elevation Realty

The average price of a detached home in Toronto rose above $2-million for the first time in 2022.

Property records show that in 1969, Irene and Karl Cook bought the home for $31,300. Mr. Cook’s occupation was listed as sewing machine operator. Mrs. Cook died in 1998, and Mr. Cook died in 2010, after which the estate was transferred to their son Robert (Bob) Alexander Cook.

Residents in the neighbourhood who didn’t want to talk on the record but claim to know Mr. Cook (Bob) say he is a pleasant and a happy neighbour who has lived in the house for at least 40 years. He declined to speak to The Globe and Mail, but neighbours say the condition of the house can be attributed to its maintenance requirements having “gotten away from him.”

A virtual tour of the property that has been shared widely on social media shows a building in a very poor state of repair.Keller Williams Co-elevation Realty

There are polite ways to describe a home that where every room is either filled to the brim with bric-a-brac, or has peeling paint, buckling floors and holes in the walls and ceilings. Then there’s the way some on social media described it: “Reminds me of the house in Fight Club.”

The tour starts in an attic loft where almost every flat surface is covered in a mix of vinyl records, old electronics, broken-down furniture and boxes of odds and ends; the paint is coming off the walls in dinner-plate size flakes. Next to it is a room filled half-way to the ceiling with everything from engine parts to hat boxes, and the tour continues on from there.

Every room is either filled to the brim with bric-a-brac, or has peeling paint, buckling floors and holes in the walls and ceilings.Keller Williams Co-elevation Realty

Some rooms are completely empty, and Mr. Picozzi said several dumpster worth of items were hauled out of the house before the pictures were taken. As for the remaining items, the owner wasn’t ready to part with them yet. “He wants to keep a fair amount of it, he wasn’t ready to put it in storage just yet,” said Mr. Picozzi.

Mr. Picozzi said he has had full days of showings since the home was listed, and a lot of interest both from contractors and renovators looking for value as well as individuals hoping to renovate it for their own use. “Structurally it seems pretty sound, but it needs to be gutted,” said Mr. Picozzi, who is holding an offer day on April 6 in hopes competitive bidding will drive up the price.

Neighbours say the condition of the house can be attributed to its maintenance requirements having 'gotten away' from the owner.Keller Williams Co-elevation Realty

Mr. Picozzi said he has had full days of showings since the home was listed, and a lot of interest both from contractors and renovators looking for value as well as individuals hoping to renovate it for their own use.Keller Williams Co-elevation Realty

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.