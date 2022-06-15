Back in the early 19th century, coach houses would usually accompany large mansions and were initially built for housing things such as carriages and horses. But many coach houses have now been transformed into quaint modern homes that preserve a slice of history in the city.

Often coach houses are free-standing buildings, separate from main houses but still located on the same property. They are similar to carriage and laneway homes, which also offer distinct, smaller spaces to live in densely populated areas.

The hustle and bustle of inner city life coupled with the comfort of living in a secluded space make coach houses an attractive investment alternative to crowded condos or apartment complexes, without negatively impacting public spaces.

Here are three newly renovated historic coach houses for sale across Canada.

The Eaton family once owned Unit 3 at 78 Lowther Avenue.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Toronto

Location 78 Lowther Ave., unit 3

Asking price $4,295,000

In Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom luxury townhouse was converted from a coach house once owned by the Eaton family of department store fame. Built around 1891, it was renovated into a three-storey condo in the early 1980s. Since then, numerous renovations have been made to the property.

Timothy Eaton, founder of the one-time retail behemoth, was one of the first residents’ of the Annex neighbourhood. The coach house was part of his family’s larger estate.

Most of the homes in the Annex area were built between 1880 and 1910 and many have been and still are occupied by some of the city’s richest and most prominent families.

Unit 3 is listed for $4,295,000 and offers many dramatic features such as a pyramid skylight and a spiral staircase. Large French style windows and doors open to a lush private garden terrace.

Secluded and quiet in the middle of the city, it has 3,500 square feet of living space on three levels and is within easy walking distance of Yorkville, The Royal Ontario Museum, Queen’s Park and the University of Toronto.

The home is “a really good alternative for somebody who wants the condominium lifestyle, but doesn’t want to be in a high rise building,” said Allan Consky, sales representative and senior vice-president of sales at Sotheby’s International Realty, Toronto.

The coach house at 3705 Rue Redpath in Montreal was originally built in 1913.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Montreal

Location 3705 Rue Redpath

Asking price $2,695,000

This two-storey coach house is part of a complex that features a four-storey-condo and a large mansion. The coach house was originally built in 1913. Located on 3705 Rue Redpath in Montreal’s Ville-Marie neighbourhood, this renovated luxury home is listed for $2,695,000.

Offering a sunroom, two bedrooms and one bathroom this property is in the heart of the Golden Square Mile, a historic area known for its Victorian-era architecture. In the early 19th century, when Montreal’s banking and business elite dominated the Canadian economy, the neighbourhood housed some of the country’s wealthiest families.

This structure was originally part of a large mansion that was the private residence of Senator Hartland Molson, a member of the Molson family of brewers.

Today the home is, “discreetly tucked away,” but still features some grand interiors from the era it was built in, said Karen Karpman, a residential and commercial real estate broker for Sotheby’s International Realty, Montreal. With 2,203 square feet of living space, Ms. Karpman said the home is an “ideal alternative to a condo or apartment,” while still offering access to the condo services that are located within the complex.

The house sits at the foot of Mount Royal and just a short stroll to the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and McGill University.

The neighbourhood around 3253 W King Edward Avenue in Vancouver was first developed in the early 1920s.Macdonald Realty

Vancouver

Location 3253 W. King Edward Ave.

Asking price $1,850,000

This former coach house is situated in Vancouver’s historic Dunbar neighbourhood near the Pacific Spirit Regional Park and the University of British Columbia. The neighbourhood was first built up and developed in the early 1920s and is largely residential.

This rare coach house property is listed at $1,850,000 and was built and renovated in 2021. The property includes all the charm one may get in a historic coach house, though it is entirely modernized and surrounded by quiet and charming streets.

“In 2009, the city of Vancouver, began permitting laneway homes in residential neighbourhoods in a move to address the growing housing deficit and affordability crisis,” said Naomi Morrison, a real estate agent at MacDonald Realty.

She said that homes like these, though smaller than their neighbours, are eco-friendly, energy efficient and low maintenance. “If your priority is to be close to the urban core, then densifying your personal living space is a solution,” said Ms. Morrison, and coach house style homes offer just that.

The home is also fully detached from the main house and has 1,412 square feet of living space. The property includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Ms. Morrison said a big benefit of laneway and coach house style homes is that they make “owners feel knit into the fabric of the neighbourhood.”

