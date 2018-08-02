Cool downtown Calgary condo gets an offer in two hours

Open this photo in gallery Sona Visual

188 15 Ave. SW, No. 1101, Calgary

Asking price: $325,000

Selling price: $325,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $2,125 (2017)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Natalie Berthiaume, CIR Realty

Open this photo in gallery Several suites at the Chocolate building in Calgary's Beltline were available in May. Sona Visual

The action: This May, house hunters could choose from several suites available at the Chocolate building, but one moved quickly, making an offer to buy this one-bedroom-plus-den suite just hours after it hit the market. After the details were hammered out, it sold in seven days.

“If nothing new were to come onto the market, it would take seven-and-a-half months for all the existing inventory to go, so you can expect things to sit on the market for quite some time,” agent Natalie Berthiaume said.

“In a well-run building with an excellent view, you can count on a faster sale, although two hours from listing was pretty amazing.”

Open this photo in gallery Full-length windows offer a good view of the city. Sona Visual

What they got: On the 11th floor of a 12-year-old high-rise, this 786-square-foot unit is a modern space with nine-foot ceilings and polished concrete floors, as well as walls of south-facing windows and a balcony off the open principal room.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The den is open to the kitchen and foyer. The bedroom has a walk-through closet to the semi-private bathroom.

Parking is included. Heating and water are paid through monthly fees of $402.

Open this photo in gallery The den is open to the kitchen and foyer. Sona Visual

The agent’s take: “It’s one of the nicer layouts in the building because it’s a little more spacious than what you’ll typically find for a one-bedroom condo unit,” Ms. Berthiaume said.

“A typical one-bedroom may range from 500- to the mid-600-[square feet] and this is close to 800.”

The window walls were a distinct advantage. “Having an incredible city view is desirable in any market and certainly gives a seller an edge in this competitive landscape,” Ms. Berthiaume said.

“What’s nice about the building itself is it’s a solid financial investment. The reserve fund study is overfunded, so there’s more than enough money to take care of any future concerns that could arise.”