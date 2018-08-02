Cool downtown Calgary condo gets an offer in two hours

188 15 Ave. SW, No. 1101, Calgary
Asking price: $325,000
Selling price: $325,000
Taxes: $2,125 (2017)
Days on the market: Seven
Listing agent: Natalie Berthiaume, CIR Realty
The action: This May, house hunters could choose from several suites available at the Chocolate building, but one moved quickly, making an offer to buy this one-bedroom-plus-den suite just hours after it hit the market. After the details were hammered out, it sold in seven days.
“If nothing new were to come onto the market, it would take seven-and-a-half months for all the existing inventory to go, so you can expect things to sit on the market for quite some time,” agent Natalie Berthiaume said.
“In a well-run building with an excellent view, you can count on a faster sale, although two hours from listing was pretty amazing.”
What they got: On the 11th floor of a 12-year-old high-rise, this 786-square-foot unit is a modern space with nine-foot ceilings and polished concrete floors, as well as walls of south-facing windows and a balcony off the open principal room.
The den is open to the kitchen and foyer. The bedroom has a walk-through closet to the semi-private bathroom.
Parking is included. Heating and water are paid through monthly fees of $402.
The agent’s take: “It’s one of the nicer layouts in the building because it’s a little more spacious than what you’ll typically find for a one-bedroom condo unit,” Ms. Berthiaume said.
“A typical one-bedroom may range from 500- to the mid-600-[square feet] and this is close to 800.”
The window walls were a distinct advantage. “Having an incredible city view is desirable in any market and certainly gives a seller an edge in this competitive landscape,” Ms. Berthiaume said.
“What’s nice about the building itself is it’s a solid financial investment. The reserve fund study is overfunded, so there’s more than enough money to take care of any future concerns that could arise.”
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.