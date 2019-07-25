 Skip to main content

Real Estate Cottage buyer’s guide: How to find and finance a vacation home

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Cottage buyer’s guide: How to find and finance a vacation home

A roundup of advice to help keep your emotions in check when buying recreational property

Dianne Nice
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

So you think you want a cottage. You envision endless summer days on the dock and nights spent gazing at the stars by the fire. Well, take off your rose-coloured shades for a moment, because there’s a world of capital gains, estate planning, and the other financial issues for you to explore before you buy.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

How much does a cottage cost?

Is a cottage a good investment?

Tax and financial tips for cottage owners

Estate planning: Keeping the cottage in the family

More Globe e-books and guides

Open this photo in gallery

Getty Images/iStockphoto

How much does a cottage cost?

The lure of the cottage – can you afford it?

The price of a cottage is just the beginning: Property taxes, utilities and maintenance can really add up. Before you buy, know what you can afford by following the 32-per-cent guideline

Read the full story

Open this photo in gallery

Sheryl Nadler/The Globe and Mail

Things to consider when buying recreational property before a city home

First-time home buyers should be cautious about trying to bypass expensive urban housing by purchasing a recreational property first, real estate experts say.

Read the full story

The joys of cottage life, at a fraction of the costs

Fractional ownership is essentially the old-fashioned time-share: A number of people each pay for the right to use a facility for a specific period of time each year

Read the full story

(Return to top)

Open this photo in gallery

Mark Blinch/The Globe and Mail

Is a cottage a good investment?

Why cottage ownership is a pricey proposition

Buying a cottage is most often an emotional purchase, so don’t kid yourself into thinking it’s also a sound financial investment

Read the full story

Vacation property: emotional buy or sensible investment?

The decisions you have to make before buying a cottage aren’t necessarily financial. They’re lifestyle questions

Read the full story

(Return to top)

Open this photo in gallery

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tax and financial tips for cottage owners

Ten tax issues and opportunities with your cottage to watch out for

If you own a cottage, or are thinking of buying one, be mindful of the following cottage-owner mistakes that can cost you big tax dollars if you’re not careful

Read the full story

Plan to earn rental income from your cottage? Consider these tax implications

Whether it’s a cottage, cabin, camp or chalet, more Canadians are looking to defray the cost of ownership by earning some rental income, or trying to deduct some of the costs related to their vacation homes

Read the full story

Need a mortgage on a cottage? Here’s what lenders look for

While the basic process of applying for and qualifying for a mortgage are the same, lenders will look at many more variables when assessing a property before lending money to buy a cottage

Read the full story

(Return to top)

Open this photo in gallery

Elena Elisseeva/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Estate planning: Cottage as inheritance

The five biggest estate planning mistakes of cottage owners

Who will pay for maintenance costs when you’re gone? How will decisions be made? Here are the five common mistakes that cottage owners make when it comes to planning for the future of the property

Read the full story

A cottage agreement can save the family headaches

If you own a cottage and are thinking of leaving the property to your heirs one day, there’s no guarantee that they’ll be able to share the place successfully. But you can stack the odds in favour of a happy co-ownership through use of one terrific tool

Read the full story

Open this photo in gallery

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Leaving the family cottage to children will cost you – or them

Whether you gift a vacation property, sell it to your heirs, put it into joint tenancy, or you give it by will, there will be a capital gains hit for the owner of the property

Read the full story

How to keep the cottage in the family

Estate planners recommend having frank discussions about the cottage to avoid stress, family feuds and potentially hefty bills down the road

Read the full story

The feud-free way to co-own a cottage with your family

Owning a cottage with a family member means sharing the work and expenses, so having an agreement to cover ownership, upkeep, cleaning and costs is important

Read the full story

(Return to top)

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.