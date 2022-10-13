Special to The Globe and Mail

Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

21 Ontario St., Port Dover, Ont.

Asking price: $899,999 (July, 2022)

Selling price: $905,000 (August, 2022)

Taxes: $4,910 (2022)

Days on the market: 31

Listing agent: Corbett Morrison, Coldwell Banker, R.M.R. Real Estate

It has 1,500 square feet of living space.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

In the small town of Port Dover on Lake Erie many homes sit on the market for months before finding a buyer. Agent Corbett Morrison credits targeted pricing for this relatively quick, over-asking sale.

“In Port Dover, there were quite a few properties for sale, but one reason this property sold so quickly was it was priced accurately. We weren’t trying to create a bidding war.”

The third visitor to the house made a $905,000 offer for the house, with certain conditions. “Everyone was waiting to see if it firmed up,” Mr. Morrison said. “There were three other people interested.”

The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

What they got

This one-bedroom bungalow was built in 2018 with an attached double garage. It has 1,500 square feet of living space and accessible features throughout, such as a wide staircase and doorways.

The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances and there is a natural gas hookup on the covered patio outside the dining area.

Open entertaining areas are on both the main and lower levels.

The primary bedroom contains a walk-in closet and one of the home’s three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“It’s very unique in it being a custom home with all high-end finishes,” Mr. Morrison said.

“The [primary] bedroom is on the main floor, and two more bedrooms are in the basement, so it’s perfect for a new family or a retired couple.”

The 63- by 99-foot property is also mere metres to a park and marina. “Some people wanted to relocate from Ancaster, Toronto, Hamilton or Brantford,” Mr. Morrison said.

“It’s walking distance to all the amenities and close to the downtown core. There is also a lake view down the road.”