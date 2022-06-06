This three-bedroom bungalow was promoted for an alluring price under $1.7-million to give buyers reason to venture into the small town on Uxbridge.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

4 Horner Court., Uxbridge, Ont.

Asking price: $1,698,000 (March, 2022)

Selling price: $2,125,000 (March, 2022)

Previous selling price: $853,009 (August, 2015)

Taxes: $8,840 (2021)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Dale O’Neill, Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

This eight-year-old bungalow has a modern, upscale design with an office, three bedrooms and three bathrooms in one wing.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

This three-bedroom bungalow was promoted for an alluring price under $1.7-million to give buyers reason to venture into the small town 20 kilometres west of Lake Simcoe and Highway 404. The tactic worked well with roughly 50 guests passing through in March.

“I was honestly surprised [by the turnout] because it’s always more difficult to get people to go out into those smaller communities,” said agent Dale O’Neill.

“Ninety-five per cent were out-of-towners.”

Eleven visitors resurfaced with purchase proposals on a Tuesday afternoon. “Every offer was over the list price, which was good because sometimes, even though you’re listing low and expecting somewhere beyond that, you’ll get people who offer lower than the listed price,” Mr. O’Neill said.

“And, we had three offers over the $2-million mark.”

What they got

An open kitchen and dining area with double doors to a south-facing deck highlight the other half of the house.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

This eight-year-old bungalow has a modern, upscale design with an office, three bedrooms and three bathrooms in one wing. The other half was arranged with two entertaining areas, including one with waffled ceilings and a fireplace, as well as an open kitchen and dining area with double doors to a south-facing deck.

There’s also an interior entry to a triple garage and a rear exit to the roughly 139- by 195-foot grounds via the unfinished basement.

The agent’s take

“It’s in a little pocket of homes, called Zephyr Estates, and there might be eight or nine custom-built homes like that,” Mr. O’Neill said.

“This is for people wanting to leave the city and utilize the equity they’d grown in their place – in Etobicoke or Unionville or some other place like that – and just want something quieter, and more space.”

