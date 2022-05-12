Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Royal LePage Lakes of Muskoka Realty

140 Rachels Lane, Huntsville, Ont.

Asking price: $1,799,000 (March, 2022)

Selling price: $2,224,235 (March, 2022)

Previous selling price: $975,000 (August, 2020); $615,000 (June, 2016); $490,000 (October, 2006); $375,000 (August, 2002)

Taxes: $4,839 (2021)

Days on the market: eight

Listing agent: Jeanette Grant, Royal LePage Lakes of Muskoka Realty

The action

There are two entertaining areas with fireplaces.Royal LePage Lakes of Muskoka Realty

This waterfront cottage sounded like a promising retreat with 200 feet of shoreline on Fox Lake, about 65 kilometres from Algonquin Park’s west gate. About 70 potential buyers made the trek to measure it up in person in late March.

“We had historically low levels of inventory this winter into early spring in cottage country, as well as the city, and that is further fuelling buyer demand,” agent Jeanette Grant said.

“When a stunning waterfront property like this comes along, all done with room to sleep 12 comfortably – add privacy, nature and a hot tub, too – just about everyone fell in love with it.”

The first offer for the 1.26-acre property was declined, but 14 more followed. “We had people wanting to offer on Day 1 – some before even seeing it,” Ms. Grant said.

“On the offer date, we had 15 registered, then one family changed their minds, so 14 came to the table with their very strong, competitive offers.”

What they got

The are two bedrooms on the main floor, two guest bedrooms downstairs and a loft bedroom can be reached by a ladder.Royal LePage Lakes of Muskoka Realty

This 23-year-old cottage was designed with south-facing windows and sliding doors to upper and lower decks in almost every room, including two entertaining areas with fireplaces.

A screened-in Muskoka room on the lower level also brings the outdoors indoors.

The are two bedrooms on the main floor, two guest bedrooms downstairs and a loft bedroom can be reached by a ladder.

There is also a separate guest cabin, a dog run, dock and garage.

The agent’s take

There is a separate guest cabin, a dog run, dock and garage.Royal LePage Lakes of Muskoka Realty

“It’s has quite a private shoreline and it also has access to a 100-acre private forest that other residents own as well,” Ms. Grant said.

“So, you had a 1/19th share in that, which is unique as well.”

This property’s zoning also allowed for the guest cabin to be fully equipped. “Most [cottages] are allowed a 10-by-10-[foot] bunkie with no plumbing,” Ms. Grant said. “But this has a three-piece bathroom and a new propane fireplace, so it’s completely self-sufficient.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.