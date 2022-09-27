Century 21 Colonial Realty Inc.

161 Primrose Dr., Cornwall, PEI

Asking price: $688,000 (July, 2022)

Selling price: $688,000 (July, 2022)

Taxes: $4,331 (2022)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Kelly Lantz, Century 21 Colonial Realty Inc.

The action

The kitchen, featuring island and wood finishes, nestles into the main floor layout.Century 21 Colonial Realty Inc.

In Cornwall, a small town 10 kilometres west of Charlottetown, the demand for custom-built houses near the waterfront is generally strong. Agent Kelly Lantz judged that a price of $688,000 for this four-bedroom house on a 0.45-acre lot and a willingness to be open to offers at any time fit a cooling market.

“At this time last year, we would have extended an offer date and done showings over the weekend, but in the last six months, that hasn’t been happening,” said Ms. Lantz.

“In PEI, a price above $500,000 is a high price for us. The average selling price is more in the high $300,000s.”

In the end though, it was the first person in the door that got the home – paying full price. “The very first people who went in wrote an offer and it was accepted right away,” Ms. Lantz said.

“In that subdivision, there are more rancher-style [homes] that will come up instead of these two-storey ones. And this one you could see the water from the deck, and you could swim on the beach there, so the neighbourhood was also a draw.”

What they got

Two entertaining areas on the main floor feature nine-foot ceilings.Century 21 Colonial Realty Inc.

This 24-year-old house has 2,100 square feet of living space and access to a double garage through the basement.

The interior layout is standard with a grand foyer, a formal dining room and a separate eat-in kitchen. Off to one side, two entertaining areas feature nine-foot ceilings and double doors to a wraparound deck with a pergola, pool and hot tub.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has the luxury of a walk-in closet and one of three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

At the back of the house there is a wraparound deck with a pergola, pool, and hot tub.Century 21 Colonial Realty Inc.

“It was nicely landscaped, private and totally treed, with a pool, hot tub and a nice deck, so that was definitely a selling feature,” Ms. Lantz said.

