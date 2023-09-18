Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max Twin City Faisal Susiwala Realty

101 Deerpath Rd., Cambridge, Ont.

Asking price: $2,795,000 (June, 2023)

Selling price: $2.9-million (June, 2023)

Previous selling price: $1,250,000 (March, 2013); $1,100,000 (March, 2005)

Taxes: $17,612 (2022)

Days on the market: 11

Listing and buyer’s agent: Faisal Susiwala, Re/Max Twin City Faisal Susiwala Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The home has a single bedroom upstairs and an in-law suite downstairs with three bedrooms, a kitchen, and a recreation area that exits to an updated pool, hot tub, and cabana.Re/Max Twin City Faisal Susiwala Realty

This bungalow on a gated, 1.35-acre lot was listed for $2,795,000 based on its size, style and setting compared to most bungalows in Cambridge, about 90 kilometres west of Toronto. The property received four offers and sold for $105,000 over the asking price.

“I was able to leverage another home to help sell mine because the quality, finishes, situation of the lot and landscaping, and overall appearance were far superior,” said agent Faisal Susiwala.

“Why would someone pay $2.7-million for that [bungalow] when they can get this one for $2.8-million?”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The property received four offers and sold for $105,000 over the asking price.Re/Max Twin City Faisal Susiwala Realty

This 31-year-old bungalow has 5,329 square feet of living space, with a single bedroom upstairs and an in-law suite downstairs with three bedrooms, a kitchen, and a recreation area that exits to an updated pool, hot tub, and cabana.

The main floor has a screened-in sunroom and two entertaining areas with fireplaces, as well as a dining room and an eat-in kitchen.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The home features a dining room and an eat-in kitchen.Re/Max Twin City Faisal Susiwala Realty

“No expense was really spared in designing and creating this home, so it stands out amongst many homes in the region, but within the subdivision, it’s in keeping within other homes,” said Mr. Susiwala.

“These are all minimum one-acre lots, and the average lot in Cambridge is 40- by 100-[feet], which is 4,000 square feet, and an acre is about 44,000 square feet.”

“It has a triple-car garage with a car lift, which would make it a four-car garage,” Mr. Susiwala said.

“Pools are typical in the area, but cabanas are not typical, so that was an added bonus that added to the outdoor living space with a bathroom, shower, kitchenette, television and sofa set.”

Open this photo in gallery: The main floor has a screened-in sunroom and two entertaining areas with fireplaces.Re/Max Twin City Faisal Susiwala Realty