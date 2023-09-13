Open this photo in gallery: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

255 Bay St., No. 811, Ottawa

Asking price: $469,900 (July, 2023)

Selling price: $475,000 (July, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $455,000 (July, 2021); $362,700 (June, 2018)

Taxes: $3,907 (2023)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agent: Eddie Harnick, Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

The kitchen has an island and stainless steel appliances.

This one-bedroom condo is within walking distance of Parliament Hill and has a rarity for the 18-storey building – an enclosed den. The sellers were pleasantly surprised to receive four bids on the date set aside to review offers and accepted a bid that added $5,100 to the asking price, with a closing date of Oct. 25.

“It’s a one-[bedroom] plus den unit, and they come up for sale few and far between in that building,” said agent Eddie Harnick.

“The unit showed to perfection. It’s a really great location, and the building offers fantastic amenities as well.”

What they got

There is a balcony off the living room.

This west-facing unit is less than 10 years old and has hardwood and tile flooring, full-height windows, and a balcony off the living room.

There is a four-piece bathroom and stacked laundry machines. The kitchen has an island and stainless steel appliances.

The unit comes with a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $495 cover water, heating and use of a gym and indoor pool.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“Most buyers were from out of town, either young professionals starting their careers with the government, since it’s close to government offices [or] parents trying to get their kids situated for schooling,” said Ms. Harnick.

“The walkability of the property is fantastic for everything you want to do, like get to the Byward Market, LeBreton Flats, or the Parliament buildings, or concerts.”