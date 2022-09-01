Sky Sight/Handout

205 Manning Ave., No. 402, Toronto

Asking price: $399,000 (June, 2022)

Selling price: $470,000 (June, 2022)

Previous selling price: $227,091 (October, 2017)

Taxes: $1,599 (2022)

Days on the market: 11

Listing agents: Elias Ben Khelifa, Munira Ravji and Kylie Walters, Royal LePage Signature Realty

The action

The 406-square-foot unit has an efficient floor plan.Sky Sight/Handout

This upscale studio suite was listed at a low price of $399,000 and was open to the public for 11 days this summer, which were both vital measures to entice buyers shopping alternatives around Trinity Bellwoods Park.

“Anytime you put down a price under $500,000, you get a lot of response,” said agent Munira Ravji. “Right out the gate, we thought it would be back-to-back with showings, but it did take some time to pick up.”

On the date any offers would be considered, four out of 25 visitors submitted bids. One stood out with an offer of $470,000.

“It’s one of those unique properties you don’t always come across,” Ms. Ravji said. “We did get people coming in at asking price, and we had people who did their homework and came in and around what was market value.”

What they got

Built less than five years ago, this 406-square-foot unit has an efficient floor plan with an open principal room along a wall of windows and sliding doors to a balcony with a gas hookup.

Off to one side, there is a European-style kitchen with stone countertops and built-in appliances. Around the corner, by the entrance, there is a four-piece bathroom and laundry facilities.

Monthly fees of $335 pay for water and heating costs, and an on-site gym.

The unit has sliding doors to a balcony with a gas hookup.Sky Sight/Handout

There is a European-style kitchen with stone countertops and built-in appliances.Sky Sight/Handout

Around the corner, by the entrance, there is a four-piece bathroom and laundry facilities.Sky Sight/Handout

The agent’s take

“It’s more of a higher-end, boutique building,” Ms. Ravji said. “Even though this was a studio, it still felt spacious because of the luxurious finishes and layout, and it has a large balcony that opens up to a great neighbourhood.”

