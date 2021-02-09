 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Real Estate

Done Deal

Heritage penthouse in old Montreal goes to local buyer

Bertrand Marotte
Montreal
Special to The Globe and Mail
Engel & Völkers Montréal

455 Rue Saint-Pierre, PH530, Montreal

Asking price: $2.8-million

Selling price: $2.65-million

Taxes: $17,828 (2020)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Martin Rouleau, Engel & Völkers Montréal

What they got

The condo is in a Neo-Renaissance 40-unit edifice built in 1865.

Engel & Völkers Montréal

A luxury penthouse condominium in the heart of historic Old Montreal, a district famous for its narrow cobblestoned streets and imposing carved stone buildings. The condo is in a Neo-Renaissance 40-unit edifice built in 1865; it’s just up the street from the Phi Centre, a hip showcase for the latest in art, film and technology. The condo building, known as the Caverhill, underwent a major renovation in 2001. The three-bedroom penthouse occupies two floors. There is indoor parking for three vehicles.

The action

The three-bedroom penthouse occupies two floors.

Engel & Völkers Montréal

There was keen buyer interest in the 3,246-square-foot apartment, says agent Martin Rouleau. One house-hunter living in New York City had a viral visit arranged. In the end, the offer that was accepted came from a young Montrealer, Mr. Rouleau said. The sales process took only 10 days, a reflection of the continued robustness of Old Montreal’s condo market, he added. “There are slightly fewer foreign buyers but demand is there. I wish there was more inventory.”

The agent’s take

The condo is generously sized.

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Living in a heritage protected neighbourhood means not having to worry about view-blocking towers going up right next door, Mr. Rouleau said.

Speaking of views, the sightlines from the condo’s generously sized rooftop terrace are outstanding, he says. “It’s definitely the big ‘wow’ element here.”

The condo building is in a heritage protected neighbourhood.

Engel & Völkers Montréal

