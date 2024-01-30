28 Brookhouse Dr., Newcastle, Ont.
Asking price: $865,000 (October, 2023)
Previous asking price: $749,900 (September, 2023)
Selling price: $860,000 (October, 2023)
Previous selling prices: $825,000 (April, 2022); $650,000 (November, 2017); $204,018 (January, 2002)
Taxes: $4,406 (2023)
Property days on market: 31
Listing agent: Jonathan Hackett, Coldwell Banker – R.M.R. Real Estate
The action
Owners of this two-bedroom bungalow bought it in 2022, but then had their heads turned by a larger property. They decided to sell, and initially listed it for what they considered an eye-catching price of $749,900 – $75,100 less than what they had paid. Even priced low, no offers came in.
“When people saw the low price, they thought maybe it would go into a serious bidding situation, and didn’t want to play that game,” said agent Jonathan Hackett. “So we adjusted.”
The property was relisted for $865,000 – $40,000 more than the sellers paid – and received one offer from new visitors. Negotiations settled on a final sale price of $860,000.
What they got
This roughly 20-year-old bungalow has interior access to a double garage and an eat-in kitchen with access to a patio and yard on the 44- by 112-foot lot.
During the past year, one of the home’s two bathrooms was updated and the basement was refinished.
The living room has a gas fireplace and cathedral ceilings with skylights.
The agent’s take
“It’s an awesome location, walking distance to basically everything you could possibly need,” said Mr. Hackett.
“We weren’t targeting seniors solely, but everything a senior could need was right there – a grocery store, pharmacies, Shoppers Drug Mart and banks.”