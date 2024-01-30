Open this photo in gallery: Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

28 Brookhouse Dr., Newcastle, Ont.

Asking price: $865,000 (October, 2023)

Previous asking price: $749,900 (September, 2023)

Selling price: $860,000 (October, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $825,000 (April, 2022); $650,000 (November, 2017); $204,018 (January, 2002)

Taxes: $4,406 (2023)

Property days on market: 31

Listing agent: Jonathan Hackett, Coldwell Banker – R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The living room has a gas fireplace and cathedral ceilings with skylights.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

Owners of this two-bedroom bungalow bought it in 2022, but then had their heads turned by a larger property. They decided to sell, and initially listed it for what they considered an eye-catching price of $749,900 – $75,100 less than what they had paid. Even priced low, no offers came in.

“When people saw the low price, they thought maybe it would go into a serious bidding situation, and didn’t want to play that game,” said agent Jonathan Hackett. “So we adjusted.”

The property was relisted for $865,000 – $40,000 more than the sellers paid – and received one offer from new visitors. Negotiations settled on a final sale price of $860,000.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The roughly 20-year-old bungalow has interior access to a double garage.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

This roughly 20-year-old bungalow has interior access to a double garage and an eat-in kitchen with access to a patio and yard on the 44- by 112-foot lot.

During the past year, one of the home’s two bathrooms was updated and the basement was refinished.

The living room has a gas fireplace and cathedral ceilings with skylights.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The home has an eat-in kitchen with access to a patio and yard.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

“It’s an awesome location, walking distance to basically everything you could possibly need,” said Mr. Hackett.

“We weren’t targeting seniors solely, but everything a senior could need was right there – a grocery store, pharmacies, Shoppers Drug Mart and banks.”