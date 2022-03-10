Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

64 Mattamy Place, Nepean, Ont.

Asking price: $950,000 (January, 2022)

Selling price: $1,238,000 (January, 2022)

Previous selling price: $214,861 (November, 1997)

Taxes: $6,010 (2021)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Raymond Chin, Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

The action

The eat-in kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and sliding doors to a deck and the 44-foot-by-74-foot grounds.Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

Agent Raymond Chin expected this four-bedroom house in suburban Nepean, south west of Ottawa, would fetch more than $1-million as did similar homes in the area. He set what he hoped was an appealing under-$1-million asking price. Within three days he had four offers and a winning bid of $1.238-million.

“You can say it was priced under market [value], but it wasn’t by much,” Mr. Chin said.

“One home had sold in the area a couple days before, so when we were active. There was also little to no competition.”

What they got

The main-floor living room has hardwood floors, pot lights and a gas fireplace.Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

The house was built in 1997 but the roof, heating and cooling systems have all been replaced in the past 10 years.

The main-floor living room has hardwood floors, pot lights and a gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and sliding doors to a deck and the 44-foot-by-74-foot grounds.

The primary bedroom upstairs has a walk-in closet and private bathroom while the 1,000-square-foot lower level is finished with a wet bar.

The agent’s take

The house was built in 1997 but the roof, heating and cooling systems have all been replaced in the past 10 years.Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

“It offers everything in a home that everyone needs, such as a flexible den/office that could be used for a visitor’s bedroom,” Mr. Chin said.

“It’s one of few homes I’ve sold in my entire career that was so meticulously maintained. We even did a pre-inspection and it had very little deficiencies – maybe five or six – which is unheard of.”

The area is also popular, home to parks and Algonquin College. “It’s in proximity to loads of amenities,” Mr. Chin said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.