510 King St. E., No. 618, Toronto

Asking price: $1,049,900 (June, 2022)

Selling price: $1,040,000 (June, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $835,000 (November, 2020); $377,123 (October, 2012)

Taxes: $3,318 (2022)

Days on the market: 18

Buyers’ agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The open concept entertaining and dining areas exit to a south-facing balcony

The action

Over three months, agent Ira Jelinek identified about 20 options for a buyer wanting to leave Toronto’s King Street West area for a larger property further east, near the Don River and Lake Ontario. His client was unable to buy his first choice but nailed down this two-bedroom-plus-den unit near the Distillery District for $1.04-million.

“There was one he made an offer on before, but we couldn’t come to an agreement with the sellers, who were still thinking of the highest prices the market had reached,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“This one was very spacious, the location was great and we got it at a reasonable price.”

The building itself offers a gym and rooftop deck, plus countless amenities nearby.

What the got

This 897-square-foot unit is nine years old, but new finishes were just installed, such as laminate flooring and new kitchen countertops.

The entertaining and dining areas are open concept with an exit to a south-facing balcony. There is a separate den and two bedrooms, one of which contains one of two full bathrooms.

Additional assets consist of a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $685 include water and heating costs.

The nine-year-old condo features new finishes, such as laminate flooring and new kitchen countertops.

The agent’s take

“There are nice, large two-bedroom units in the building compared to other buildings we were seeing,” Mr. Jelinek said. “It also has good ceiling heights – about 10 feet – so it seems extraordinarily large.”

The building itself offers a gym and rooftop deck, plus countless amenities nearby. “The location is right on King, so it’s good for transit and walkability to the Canary District, the Distillery District and the lake.”

