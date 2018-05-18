Ledbury Park home buyers not frozen out by April ice storm

Open this photo in gallery 417 Glengarry Ave., Toronto. Jordan Prussky

417 Glengarry Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,995,000

Selling price: $3,136,000

Previous selling prices: $2,090,000 (2013); $1,950,000 (2011)

Taxes: $13,001 (2017)

Days on the market: 12

Listing agents: André Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Gas fireplaces add warmth to the family and living rooms.

The action: There were numerous homes for sale this April in Ledbury Park, around Lawrence Avenue West and Avenue Road, all with similar 40- and 50-foot lot sizes and all priced more than $3-million. So this custom-built house on a 50-by-106-foot, but priced less than $3-million made a splash when it hit the market.

The house was on the market for 12 days, which took a little longer than I expected," agent André Kutyan said. “Part of the reason was because of the ice storm we had. We cancelled the Sunday open house, although we still had people at the door.“

“We ended up having three parties seriously interested and two who put pen to paper.”

What they got: In 2011, this nearly 3,500-square-foot house with a double garage was constructed with high-end finishings such as a Sonos sound system, a more than-2,100 bottle wine cellar and radiant heated floors in all five bathrooms and 1,800-square-foot basement.

For mealtimes, there is as an elegant dining room with beamed ceilings and open eat-in kitchen with granite counters and Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances.

Gas fireplaces provide extra warmth in the living and family rooms, as well as a lower level recreation area with a wet bar.

The home's high-end finishings include a 2,100-bottle wine cellar.

The agent’s take: “The average lot are 40-foot lots … so 50-footers are few and far between,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“There’s a study on the second floor in addition to the four bedrooms … a full laundry room and a large ensuite and dressing room, which you can afford to do when you have a bigger second floor.”

“The previous owners put a lot of extras into it when they bought it, one being a climate-controlled wine cellar,” Mr. Kutyan said. “It has built-in cedar shelves and brick lining the inside. I rarely see a wine cellar of this calibre.”