L’Île Perrot house offers an urban escape

500 Perrot Boul. N., L’Île Perrot, Que.

Asking price: $1,295,000

Selling price: $1,190,000

Taxes: $8,026 (2019-2020)

Days on the market: 150

Listing agent: Eric Taranowski, Profusion Immobilier

The action

The pandemic and the resultant shift to remote work has helped stimulate demand for properties that offer an escape from the urban routine and confinement, agent Eric Taranowski said.

Many people are in search of spaces suitable for both home and office needs as well as more natural surroundings, he said. The five-bedroom home was purchased by a Montreal area family wanting both the amenities of a city abode and the benefits of country living, Mr. Taranowski said.

What they got

A sense of seclusion is one of the standout attractions of this two-acre waterfront property located on L’Île Perrot, an island just off the western tip of the Island of Montreal.

The house is a boxy contemporary structure, with a 2015-2016 second-floor addition to the original 1976 construction. The main floor is open-concept. The spacious detached garage has lots of room for a workshop or for other uses.

The agent’s take

“This is a private rural retreat. The views and the sunsets are breathtaking,” Mr. Taranowski said.

The house is located off a quiet tree-lined street and only minutes from the main highway to Montreal. While offering an easy connection to the city (there is access to a commuter-train line nearby as well), the property still has a getaway feel, he said. “It’s a true refuge.”

