Long runway for sale of Hampstead home in Montreal

34 Cressy Rd., Montreal

Asking price: $2,095,000

Selling price: $1,872,500

Taxes: $23,726

Days on market: 99

Listing agent: Karen Karpman, Sotheby’s International Realty Québec

What They Got

A spacious four-bedroom contemporary stone cottage on a quiet street in well-to-do Hampstead, an on-island suburb of Montreal. Distinctive features include ceiling heights of up to 24 feet, open-concept design and three-car garage.

Open this photo in gallery Striking design touches include 'magnificent two-storey windows in the living room area,' says Ms. Karpman. Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec

The Action

The home was built in 1994 and has not been renovated since but is in tip-top shape, says listing agent Karen Karpman. It took more than three months to find a buyer, but that’s not unusual for the neighbourhood, said Ms. Karpman. “Three plus months on the market is not considered a long time. We did a few open houses during the period. We had an offer that we were close to accepting, when our buyer swooped in and made an offer that was accepted by the seller.”

Open this photo in gallery The living room is overlooked by the upstairs mezzanine. Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec

The Agent’s Take

“Sales in the ‘close-to-and-above’ $2-million range in Hampstead are increasing,” says Ms. Karpman. “It is a luxury neighbourhood in Montreal and property values are rising quickly.” The home was considered avant-garde when it was built and it retains a certain architectural charm, she said. Striking design touches include ”magnificent two-storey windows in the living room area. The upstairs mezzanine overlooks the living room as well, adding to the dramatic flair of the home.”

