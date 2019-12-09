 Skip to main content

Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Long runway for sale of Hampstead home in Montreal

Bertrand Marotte
Montreal
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec

34 Cressy Rd., Montreal

Asking price: $2,095,000

Selling price: $1,872,500

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $23,726

Days on market: 99

Listing agent: Karen Karpman, Sotheby’s International Realty Québec

What They Got

A spacious four-bedroom contemporary stone cottage on a quiet street in well-to-do Hampstead, an on-island suburb of Montreal. Distinctive features include ceiling heights of up to 24 feet, open-concept design and three-car garage.

Open this photo in gallery

Striking design touches include 'magnificent two-storey windows in the living room area,' says Ms. Karpman.

Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec

The Action

The home was built in 1994 and has not been renovated since but is in tip-top shape, says listing agent Karen Karpman. It took more than three months to find a buyer, but that’s not unusual for the neighbourhood, said Ms. Karpman. “Three plus months on the market is not considered a long time. We did a few open houses during the period. We had an offer that we were close to accepting, when our buyer swooped in and made an offer that was accepted by the seller.”

Open this photo in gallery

The living room is overlooked by the upstairs mezzanine.

Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec

The Agent’s Take

“Sales in the ‘close-to-and-above’ $2-million range in Hampstead are increasing,” says Ms. Karpman. “It is a luxury neighbourhood in Montreal and property values are rising quickly.” The home was considered avant-garde when it was built and it retains a certain architectural charm, she said. Striking design touches include ”magnificent two-storey windows in the living room area. The upstairs mezzanine overlooks the living room as well, adding to the dramatic flair of the home.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies