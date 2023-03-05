Special to The Globe and Mail

241 Ascot Court, Oshawa, Ont.

Asking price: $850,000 (November, 2022)

Selling price: $850,000 (December, 2022)

Previous selling price: $220,000 (November, 1989)

Taxes: $4,719 (2022)

Days on the market: 12

Listing agent: Deborah Glover, Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

The eat-in kitchen has new appliances.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

This detached house with a side-split design struck a chord with 10 house hunters during the first two weeks of December. With few comparable houses on the market in Oshawa at the time three buyers made offers, but only one matched the asking price.

“There’s just not enough inventory out there right now to satisfy the buyers’ appetite,” said agent Deborah Glover.

“The seller was 96 years old, and fully capable of negotiating, and said she wouldn’t take a penny below what she was asking, so she got it.”

What they got

The dining area has access to the back yard on the 42- by 106-foot lot.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

More than 50 years ago, this three-bedroom house with an attached garage was laid out across four floors, including a games room and a recreation area with a gas fireplace on separate lower levels.

On the main floor, the eat-in kitchen has new appliances and the living room features a reconstructed, wood-burning fireplace. The adjacent dining area has access to the back yard on the 42- by 106-foot lot.

Other recent upgrades include updated roofing, heating and cooling systems.

The agent’s take

“It’s in a really beautiful, well-established area on a quiet court,” Ms. Glover said.

“It’s close to big box stores, but you don’t feel like you’re in a busy suburb.”

The property’s size and layout largely suited buyers who were downsizing. “There are so many two-storey homes, so side-splits are not that common,” Ms. Glover said.

“Because of its layout, there are fewer stairs.”

The property closed on Jan. 30.