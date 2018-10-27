Lower price point leads buyers to Calgary condo

6868 Sierra Morena Blvd. SW, No. 343, Calgary
Asking price: $399,900
Selling price: $395,000
Taxes: $2,307 (2017)
Days on the market: 14
Listing agents: Bryon Howard and Shirley Wright, Re/Max House of Real Estate
The action
Of the suites listed around Westhills Towne Centre in midsummer, agent Bryon Howard determined only half of them had actually sold and the ones that did took 47 days on average. So he priced this one-bedroom-plus-den penthouse under $400,000. While it only had four visitors, one quickly committed in July.
“In that building, there’s normally a few units available, but it was our lucky time in that there were none available. And it’s one of the better units in the building,” Mr. Howard said.
“Knowing that the market is quite flat in Calgary, we didn’t price it high, though there was room for negotiation.”
What they got
Within a 21-year-old building designed for residents over 55 years of age, this 1,178-square-foot suite has traits of a low-rise home, such as an open living and dining area with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, as well as a west-facing balcony.
There is a separate kitchen, two bathrooms and a laundry room. Two-car parking is also included.
Monthly fees of $509 pay for heating and water, in addition to maintenance of common areas, such as the pool, woodworking shop, car-wash bays and five guest suites.
The agent’s take
“It’s a little bigger than most in the complex,” Mr. Howard said. “[Plus] it’s on the top floor with vaulted ceilings and faces a nice direction.”
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.