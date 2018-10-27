Lower price point leads buyers to Calgary condo

6868 Sierra Morena Blvd. SW, No. 343, Calgary

Asking price: $399,900

Selling price: $395,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $2,307 (2017)

Days on the market: 14

Listing agents: Bryon Howard and Shirley Wright, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The action

Open this photo in gallery The home features an open living/dining area with vaulted ceilings.

Of the suites listed around Westhills Towne Centre in midsummer, agent Bryon Howard determined only half of them had actually sold and the ones that did took 47 days on average. So he priced this one-bedroom-plus-den penthouse under $400,000. While it only had four visitors, one quickly committed in July.

“In that building, there’s normally a few units available, but it was our lucky time in that there were none available. And it’s one of the better units in the building,” Mr. Howard said.

“Knowing that the market is quite flat in Calgary, we didn’t price it high, though there was room for negotiation.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen is separate from the open living and dining area.

Within a 21-year-old building designed for residents over 55 years of age, this 1,178-square-foot suite has traits of a low-rise home, such as an open living and dining area with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, as well as a west-facing balcony.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

There is a separate kitchen, two bathrooms and a laundry room. Two-car parking is also included.

Monthly fees of $509 pay for heating and water, in addition to maintenance of common areas, such as the pool, woodworking shop, car-wash bays and five guest suites.

The agent’s take

“It’s a little bigger than most in the complex,” Mr. Howard said. “[Plus] it’s on the top floor with vaulted ceilings and faces a nice direction.”