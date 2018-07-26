Mario Lemieux lists Mont-Tremblant minicastle for $22-million

Open this photo in gallery Former NHL superstar Mario Lemieux's chalet in Mont-Tremblant, Que. is shown in a handout photo. Nat Lapointe/The Canadian Press

Former hockey great Mario Lemieux has put his palatial Mont Tremblant, Que., house on the market for a cool $22-million.

The 52-year-old co-owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins NHL team has set the selling price for the 50-room, 17-fireplace minicastle at $21,999,066. The last two digits refer to Mr. Lemieux’s No. 66 jersey number from when he was a star player – helping win two Stanley Cups – for the Penguins.

"It's the richest listing in Mont Tremblant," said real estate agent Michel Naud of Engel & Volkers, who is handling the sale.

Story continues below advertisement

It is also one of the highest selling prices of any property currently on the Quebec market.

Mont Tremblant is a popular skiing and summer-vacation destination in the Laurentians, about 130 kilometres north of Montreal.

Mr. Naud declined to provide a reason for his client’s decision to sell the eight-bedroom stone-and-wood palace, dubbed the Château Fleur de Lys. “It’s somewhat of a private reason,” he said, adding that Mr. Lemieux, whose principal residence is in the affluent Pittsburgh suburb of Sewickley, loves the Mont Tremblant region. However, an “opportunity” presented itself and he decided this was the right time to sell, said Mr. Naud.

Mr. Lemieux and his wife Nathalie and four children used the Mont Tremblant digs – built in 2012 – mostly in the summer season, he said.

"The place is so special that I'm anticipating some serious (sales) action," said Mr. Naud.

The home is described in the agent’s listing sheet as “a craftsmen European style with Quebec influence, situated on the flank of Mont Tremblant in Quebec, known all over the world.”

It offers panoramic views of Lac Tremblant and was partly inspired by Quebec City's Château Frontenac, according to the listing.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The exterior is clad with stones from Lake Champlain; most rooms boast 12-foot ceilings, and there is a guest house with two bedrooms. The main building incorporates “antique columns imported from an 1800 Indian castle,” says the listing.

And there's a "Loggia Pizza kitchen" with pizza oven.

For anyone mulling a visit, there is a “qualifying process,” according to the listing.