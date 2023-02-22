Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

2856 Grand Canal St., Ottawa

Asking price: $688,000 (November, 2022)

Previous asking price: $723,800 (October, 2022)

Selling price: $688,000 (November, 2022)

Previous selling price: $391,603 (September, 2018)

Taxes: $4,120 (2022)

Days on the market: Seven

Property days on the market: 25

Listing agent: Raymond Chin, Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

The action

The three-bedroom townhouse has more than 2,150 square feet of living space.Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

This end unit townhouse in the Half Moon Bay suburb of Ottawa hit the market last October, but despite new high-end renovations found little buyer interest. The seller responded by cutting the asking price by $35,800 to $688,000. A week later, a buyer came forward to meet their price.

“We didn’t mind trying at what was market price at that time because of the type of home it was and the way it showed,” said agent Raymond Chin. “There was really nothing like it.”

“But knowing we were in a transitory state, we had a plan that in the first few weeks, if we didn’t get an offer or an offer we liked or not enough traffic through, we would pivot.”

What they got

The living room has a gas fireplace and pot lights.Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

Built in 2018 by Tamarack Homes, this three-bedroom townhouse has more than 2,150 square feet of living space, a street-level entrance and interior entry to the garage.

The fenced-in yard on the 26- by 105-foot lot is accessible from the dining area. The living room has a gas fireplace and pot lights. The kitchen has an island, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

Upstairs there is a laundry room and the primary suite with a walk-in closet and one of the homes three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“It’s completely turnkey with all the upgrades and it was meticulously cared for,” Mr. Chin said.

“This one also had a finished basement with extra living space for kids that might need a recreation room or even an office.”

“It’s walking distance to a number of parks and schools,” Mr. Chin said.

The closing date was Jan. 4.