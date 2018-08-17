Motivated sellers looked for quick sale of their suburban Ottawa home – and got it

Open this photo in gallery This home at 1812 Northlands Dr. in Ottawa sold for $437,500, nearly $3,000 over asking.

1812 Northlands Dr., Ottawa

Listing price: $434,900

Selling price: $437,500

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $171,803 (1998)

Days on market: Two

Taxes: $4,181 (2017)

Listing agent: Geoff Walker, Re/Max Absolute Realty Inc.

Open this photo in gallery Featuring hardwood floors and tile throughout, the home was recently renovated.

The action: The home was listed on July 24 and was conditionally sold two days later after multiple offers and nearly $3,000 over asking. Since it’s a home in an Ottawa suburb, to see that kind of movement – during one of the slowest weeks, historically, of the summer – was surprising, listing agent Geoff Walker said.

“In the summer, often there is vacationing and a lot less listings coming to market. So the fact that we had multiple offers, sold above asking … in two days. … It was very positive,” he said.

Mr. Walker said that kind of quick process is unique for both 2018 and for that neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re not seeing multiple offers at this time of year, even historically,” he said. “That property last year would have averaged sales between $380,000 to $415,000, but they sold for $437,500.”

Open this photo in gallery The main floor includes a gourmet kitchen and gas fireplace.

The agent’s take: A retired couple had been looking for a new home for upward of six years, and once they found their dream spot it was time to move out – and fast, according to listing agent Geoff Walker.

“They had been looking for the perfect home,” he explained. “They were put in a position where, based on the house they bought, that owner wanted a 30-day closing so they needed to put their property up for sale and deliver on a quick closing date, which was extremely stressful.”

Open this photo in gallery The second level includes a master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet.

What they got: This three-bedroom, three-bathroom family home is located about 20 minutes east of Ottawa’s downtown core, in Orleans. Featuring hardwood floors and tile throughout, the home was recently renovated. The main floor includes a gourmet kitchen and gas fireplace, while the second level includes a master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet. There’s a finished basement plus a private and professionally landscaped backyard.

Mr. Walker said the owners had a lot of pride in their home and took good care of it, which helped for a quick transaction.

“But I can tell you that’s not common,” he said. “It was going to sell, but to see the multiple offers was still very unique, which is the sign of a strong market.”